Single Tickets For MEAN GIRLS And STOMP On Sale At The Granada Theatre Next Week

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to MEAN GIRLS and STOMP will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. These engagements are part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series and will be held at the Granada Theatre.

Tickets will be available at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and GranadaSB.org, or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

MEAN GIRLS

Jan. 8–9, 2025

The Granada Theatre

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

STOMP – Celebrating 30 Years Touring North America!

Jan. 21, 2025

The Granada Theatre

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Please note: BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 24–25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series is welcomed by The Granada Theatre and the Best Western Plus.

