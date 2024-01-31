SANCTUARY CITY By Martyna Majok Opens At Third Rail In March

Third Rail Repertory Theatre presents Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok and directed by Cristi Miles, running March 1 - March 17, 2024 at CoHo Theatre.

In Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), two young friends navigate the complexities of adolescence through their tender, joyful, and spirited connection — all while living the realities of being undocumented immigrants in America, the only country they know as home. Poignant, timely, and highly theatrical, Sanctuary City illuminates the triumphs, challenges, and deep personal resilience of young DREAMers as they fight to establish a place for themselves and each other, and for the right to fully join the world in which they live.

Martyna Majok was born in Bytom, Poland and raised in Jersey and Chicago. She was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her Broadway debut play, Cost of Living, which was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. Other plays include Sanctuary City, Queens, and Ironbound, which have been produced across American and international stages.



Other awards include The Steinberg Playwright Award, Arthur Miller Foundation Legacy Award, The Obie Award for Playwriting, The Hull-Warriner Award, The Academy of Arts and Letters' Benjamin Hadley Danks Award for Exceptional Playwriting, The Sun Valley Playwrights Residency Award, Off Broadway Alliance Best New Play Award, The Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Play, The Hermitage Greenfield Prize, as the first female recipient in drama, The Champions of Change Award from the NYC Mayor's Office, The Francesca Primus Prize, two Jane Chambers Playwriting Awards, The Lanford Wilson Prize, The Lilly Award's Stacey Mindich Prize, Helen Merrill Emerging Playwright Award, Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play from The Helen Hayes Awards, Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award, ANPF Women's Invitational Prize, David Calicchio Prize, Global Age Project Prize, NYTW 2050 Fellowship, NNPN Smith Prize for Political Playwriting, and Merage Foundation Fellowship for The American Dream. Martyna studied at Yale School of Drama, Juilliard, University of Chicago, and Jersey public schools. She was a 2012-2013 NNPN playwright-in-residence, the 2015-2016 PoNY Fellow at the Lark Play Development Center, and a 2018-2019 Hodder Fellow at Princeton University. Gatsby, a new musical for which Martyna wrote the libretto with music by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett, will premiere this spring at A.R.T. Martyna has developed TV projects for HBO and is writing feature films for Plan B/Pastel/MGM/Orion, MRC/T-Street, and Participant/Killer Films.

Dates: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm. Available: By phone at 503-235-1101 or online at thirdrailrep.org.

Prices: Single tickets $25 - $47 (plus online service fees). Pay what you will (PWYW) previews February 28th and 29th. PWYW pricing for anyone who identifies as BIPOC all performances. Group discounts and rush tickets also available. Admission included for Third Rail Members (monthly fee of $31.25).

More information about Third Rail can be found at thirdrailrep.org.