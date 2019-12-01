Ring In The New Year With STUPID GHOST At Theatre Vertigo
Radio Static. Some ghosts in the woods searching for a signal. They find so much more than they expected. Who knew life could feel this good? Savannah Reich's new play is a hilarious flip on a classic ghost story. We invite you and your ghosts to enjoy this exciting production that's bound to make you feel alive!
The Ghost lived in the woods, Minding Her Own Business and definitely Not Haunting Anyone, until one day she saw a Pretty Girl and followed her home. It totally wasn't even a thing. The Girl was probably not even going to notice. A comedy about ruining the lives of the people you love.
From director Devon Roberts, "It is an honor to work on Savannah Reich's Stupid Ghost with the Vertigo ensemble. Our cast and ensemble are developing the show ourselves and in a collaborative method that isn't very common and I find that deeply exciting. This play is fun, terrifying, silly and most importantly, heartfelt. This is not a show to miss!"
Savannah Reich is a playwright and screenwriter based in Minneapolis. Her work has been produced by many small theaters, including Available Light Theater, Bedlam Theater, Baltimore Annex Theater, San Francisco Theater Pub, Der Vorfuhreffekt, and Walking Shadow Theater Company. She also self-produces her work with her company, Eternal Cult, and tours it to warehouses, art galleries, bars and basements across the country.
CAST
- Jacquelle Cherise Davis as the Ghost
- Kaia Maarja Hillier as Ronnie
- London Bauman as Jean-Pierre
- Tom Mounsey as Poltergeist
- Adriana Gantzer as the Ghost Lecturer
DESIGN
- Directed By Devon Roberts
- Scenic Design: The Ensemble
- Sound Design: London Bauman
- Costume Design: Kaia Maarja Hillier
- Props: Adriana Gantzer
- Lighting Design: Jacquelle Cherise Davis & Tom Mounsey
- Choreography: Clara-Liis Hillier
Thursday, January 9th-Saturday January 25th, 7:30PM
Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30pm
**Industry Night Monday January 13th 7:30PM Pay What You Will
General Admission $25 Shoebox Theatre www.theatrevertigo.org
Seniors (65+): $20 2110 SE 10th Ave. (503) 482-8655
Students (with valid ID): $10 Portland, OR 97214 tickets@theatrevertigo.org
$5 Arts for All Tickets Available at the Door Only