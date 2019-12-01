Ring In The New Year With STUPID GHOST At Theatre Vertigo

Radio Static. Some ghosts in the woods searching for a signal. They find so much more than they expected. Who knew life could feel this good? Savannah Reich's new play is a hilarious flip on a classic ghost story. We invite you and your ghosts to enjoy this exciting production that's bound to make you feel alive!

The Ghost lived in the woods, Minding Her Own Business and definitely Not Haunting Anyone, until one day she saw a Pretty Girl and followed her home. It totally wasn't even a thing. The Girl was probably not even going to notice. A comedy about ruining the lives of the people you love.

From director Devon Roberts, "It is an honor to work on Savannah Reich's Stupid Ghost with the Vertigo ensemble. Our cast and ensemble are developing the show ourselves and in a collaborative method that isn't very common and I find that deeply exciting. This play is fun, terrifying, silly and most importantly, heartfelt. This is not a show to miss!"

Savannah Reich is a playwright and screenwriter based in Minneapolis. Her work has been produced by many small theaters, including Available Light Theater, Bedlam Theater, Baltimore Annex Theater, San Francisco Theater Pub, Der Vorfuhreffekt, and Walking Shadow Theater Company. She also self-produces her work with her company, Eternal Cult, and tours it to warehouses, art galleries, bars and basements across the country.

CAST

Jacquelle Cherise Davis as the Ghost

Kaia Maarja Hillier as Ronnie

London Bauman as Jean-Pierre

Tom Mounsey as Poltergeist

Adriana Gantzer as the Ghost Lecturer

DESIGN

Directed By Devon Roberts

Scenic Design: The Ensemble

Sound Design: London Bauman

Costume Design: Kaia Maarja Hillier

Props: Adriana Gantzer

Lighting Design: Jacquelle Cherise Davis & Tom Mounsey

Choreography: Clara-Liis Hillier

Thursday, January 9th-Saturday January 25th, 7:30PM

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30pm

**Industry Night Monday January 13th 7:30PM Pay What You Will

General Admission $25 Shoebox Theatre www.theatrevertigo.org

Seniors (65+): $20 2110 SE 10th Ave. (503) 482-8655

Students (with valid ID): $10 Portland, OR 97214 tickets@theatrevertigo.org

$5 Arts for All Tickets Available at the Door Only





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You