Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium

Disney's magical musical production runs through Jan. 28.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Photo 2 Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next Month
Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland Photo 3 Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland
THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17! Photo 4 THE CHER SHOW National Tour Takes The King Center Stage January 16-17!

Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium

The first time I saw THE LION KING, back in the late 1990s, it was the most beautiful show I’d ever seen on stage. Now, 25ish years later that’s still true. The reason this musical is the third-longest running in Broadway history (and that its Portland tour stop is three weeks rather than the typical one week) is because it’s truly magical.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Elton John, Tim Rice and others, was based on the Disney movie – Simba, a young lion prince, must learn how to be the next king of the Pride Lands. His journey is thrown off course by the premature death of his father, Mufasa, and the machinations of his jealous uncle, Scar. It’s about growing up and taking your place in the world, as well as the delicate balance – with other creatures and the environment – that we need to respect for everyone to have a healthy, happy life.

The magic comes in the form of the visual production elements – namely the masks and puppets designed by Julie Taymor that are used to create the animals (and which were made right here in the PNW). The show opens with a gathering of the animals at Pride Rock, and as soon as the giraffes appear, you know you’re in for something special. And then there are the antelopes, and the zebras, and the birds, and the elephants (and even the hyenas!). It’s magnificent.

Richard Hudson’s scenic design and Donald Holder’s lighting design also contribute to the magical experience. The show uses lights and shadows to create seemingly impossible effects – I don’t have adequate words to describe the scene where Simba sees his reflection in the water.

All of this mask and puppet magic is only possible thanks to the humans on stage, and it’s the 25 ensemble singers and dancers who are the real stars of this show. Whether they’re a pride of lions, a cackle of hyenas, or a group of people singing songs from Lebo M’s album Rhythm of the Pride Lands, this ensemble shines.

For the named characters, the standouts are Mukelisiwe Goba as Rafiki, the mandrill philosopher and seer, and Nick LaMedica as Zazu, the hornbill advisor to the king, as well as Julian Villela and Aniya Simone, who played Young Simba and Young Nala, respectively, at my performance. These two young actors have a ton of charisma and, I expect, a very bright future on the stage.

THE LION KING runs at the Keller Auditorium through January 28, so you have plenty of opportunities to see the magic for yourself. Click Here.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Photo
Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium

The reason this musical is the third-longest running in Broadway history (and that its Portland tour stop is three weeks rather than the typical one week) is because it’s truly magical.

2
Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February Photo
Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February

Profile Theatre has announced the Lauren Yee Festival of new works, taking place February 23-25. The weekend festival will consist of three enhanced staged readings of new plays from Lauren Yee and will take place at Imago Theatre.

3
Interview: Jessica Wallenfels, Artistic Director of Many Hats Collaboration, on Wrapping U Photo
Interview: Jessica Wallenfels, Artistic Director of Many Hats Collaboration, on Wrapping Up the 5 in 5 Initiative, Looking to the Future

At the end of 2023, Many Hats Collaboration, which creates theatre performances that reimagine music and movement onstage, wrapped up its 5 in 5 Initiative.

4
Risk/Reward Opens Applications, Names New Festival Director Photo
Risk/Reward Opens Applications, Names New Festival Director

Applications are now open for the 2024 Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance, which showcases new works by indie performing artists from across the region. 

From This Author - Krista Garver

Krista lives in Portland, Oregon. She fell in love with musicals at age 5, when her parents took her to see a university production of The Music Man. Krista attends as much theater as possible, in as ... Krista Garver">(read more about this author)

Interview: Jessica Wallenfels, Artistic Director of Many Hats Collaboration, on Wrapping Up the 5 in 5 Initiative, Looking to the FutureInterview: Jessica Wallenfels, Artistic Director of Many Hats Collaboration, on Wrapping Up the 5 in 5 Initiative, Looking to the Future
Review: DRACULA, A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY at Portland Center StageReview: DRACULA, A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY at Portland Center Stage
Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University OperaReview: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University Opera
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland PlayhouseReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse

Videos

The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
Reneé Rapp Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe Video
Reneé Rapp Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe
How GODSPELL Brought Victor Garber to New York City Video
How GODSPELL Brought Victor Garber to New York City
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Neave Trio in Portland Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Presents Nielsen Sinfonia Espansiva in Portland Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Presents Nielsen Sinfonia Espansiva
Skyview Concert Hall (1/20-1/21)
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui in Portland The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Twilight Theater Company (1/19-2/04)
Telegraph Quartet in Portland Telegraph Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (1/22-1/23)
The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu in Portland The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu
Ellyn Bye Studio, Portland Center Stage at The Armory (1/18-1/21)
Time for Three in Portland Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
Harlem Quartet in Portland Harlem Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (2/18-2/18)
Company in Portland Company
Keller Auditorium (7/16-7/21)
The Drag in Portland The Drag
Twilight Theater Company (9/06-9/22)
A Number in Portland A Number
21Ten Theatre (1/11-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You