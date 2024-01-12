Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium

The first time I saw THE LION KING, back in the late 1990s, it was the most beautiful show I’d ever seen on stage. Now, 25ish years later that’s still true. The reason this musical is the third-longest running in Broadway history (and that its Portland tour stop is three weeks rather than the typical one week) is because it’s truly magical.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Elton John, Tim Rice and others, was based on the Disney movie – Simba, a young lion prince, must learn how to be the next king of the Pride Lands. His journey is thrown off course by the premature death of his father, Mufasa, and the machinations of his jealous uncle, Scar. It’s about growing up and taking your place in the world, as well as the delicate balance – with other creatures and the environment – that we need to respect for everyone to have a healthy, happy life.

The magic comes in the form of the visual production elements – namely the masks and puppets designed by Julie Taymor that are used to create the animals (and which were made right here in the PNW). The show opens with a gathering of the animals at Pride Rock, and as soon as the giraffes appear, you know you’re in for something special. And then there are the antelopes, and the zebras, and the birds, and the elephants (and even the hyenas!). It’s magnificent.

Richard Hudson’s scenic design and Donald Holder’s lighting design also contribute to the magical experience. The show uses lights and shadows to create seemingly impossible effects – I don’t have adequate words to describe the scene where Simba sees his reflection in the water.

All of this mask and puppet magic is only possible thanks to the humans on stage, and it’s the 25 ensemble singers and dancers who are the real stars of this show. Whether they’re a pride of lions, a cackle of hyenas, or a group of people singing songs from Lebo M’s album Rhythm of the Pride Lands, this ensemble shines.

For the named characters, the standouts are Mukelisiwe Goba as Rafiki, the mandrill philosopher and seer, and Nick LaMedica as Zazu, the hornbill advisor to the king, as well as Julian Villela and Aniya Simone, who played Young Simba and Young Nala, respectively, at my performance. These two young actors have a ton of charisma and, I expect, a very bright future on the stage.

THE LION KING runs at the Keller Auditorium through January 28, so you have plenty of opportunities to see the magic for yourself. Click Here.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus