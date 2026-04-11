Review: TETHERED at 21ten Theatre

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Consider yourself one of the lucky ones if you managed to snag a ticket to Tethered, a sold out World Premiere as part of the Fertile Ground Festival. Playwright Stefan Feuerherdt brings a fresh and thoughtful voice to a timeless story, weaving together questions of morality, mortality, and the weight of others' expectations into something deeply human and moving.

The experience begins the moment you step into the lobby, where you're warmly welcomed as a guest at a press conference for Erebus II, a deep space mission. Director Cassandra Schwanke has crafted an immersive multimedia world that pulls you into the countdown, the launch, and then the breathtaking stillness of an astronaut adrift in deep space.

Astrid is the astronaut, played with commitment by Isabella Buckner. She carries the emotional arc of the play with grace and authenticity, moving fluidly between Astrid's present-day crisis and the flashbacks of a life shaped by pressure, sacrifice, and longing. Buckner transitions in and out of the space suit seamlessly, both technically impressive and emotionally resonant.

A well deserved shout out to Scenic/Costume Designer Olivia Banks for that wonderfully realistic suit!

Caitlin Nolan brings warmth and chemistry to the role of Chaya, Astrid's rule-bending NASA relationship, and her scenes with Buckner are among the most tender and grounded moments in the show.

Chaya and Astrid's relationship break from strict NASA guidelines, which typically discourage personal involvement between astronauts and mission control staff to avoid conflicts of interest and maintain professionalism. Feuerherdt’s decision to bend these rules highlights the tension between human emotion and institutional expectations, giving the characters’ interactions a sense of authenticity and vulnerability that stands out amidst the high stakes environment of space exploration.

The connection between the two feels genuine and earned, giving the emotional stakes to Astrid's struggle for survival.

Philip Berns and Keaton Boice round out the ensemble beautifully, helping to flesh out the world of memories and forces that have shaped Astrid's journey. Together, the cast keeps the energy alive and compelling across a minimal set. The sparseness of the set is a gift, because it allows the audience’s eyes and heart to stay on the performances.

The central message, letting go of what weighs you down, lands with power at the end, thanks in large part to how fully this talented cast commits to telling Astrid's story. There's even a delightful interactive moment during the press conference scene that invites the audience to participate, adding a playful and clever layer to the storytelling.

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