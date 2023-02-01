Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose

Review: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose

This production runs through February 19.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Do you remember those brilliant Kodak commercials way back when that chronicled people's lives through photographs and seemed specifically designed to tug at every last heartstring? In all the best ways, SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK, now running at Broadway Rose, is a full-length musical version of one of those. Just reading the description, I was pretty sure I'd be crying by the end. And, indeed, I was.

SNAPSHOTS is both a new musical and not a new musical. The music and lyrics are the greatest hits from other musicals by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, and more), adapted, updated, and mashed up for a new story. So, if you know any of those shows, you'll likely recognize most of the music in this one.

The musical opens with Sue (played by Ali Bell), standing in the attic of the home she shares with Dan (Andrew Maldarelli), who she is just about to serve a Dear John letter after about two decades of marriage. Dan, who of course has no idea that anything is wrong, comes home unexpectedly early and finds her in the attic, where the two unearth a box of photographs of their lives together.

The pictures come to life by way of the rest of the cast - Sophie MacKay, Collin Carver, Marin Donohue, and Alex Trull - who play a wide range of characters including Sue and Dan's younger selves. As Sue and Dan relive their past, they see events through each other's eyes and rediscover the connection that they've shared since they met as kids. There are no heroes here, just two flawed people standing at one of the many crossroads of their lives, trying to figure out what direction to go next.

Directed by Annie Kaiser, this production is a sweet, funny, and poignant ride on the gentle rollercoaster of Sue and Dan's relationship. The music is lovely and the ensemble is solid, featuring both veteran actors and younger ones just starting their acting careers. The standout is Sophie MacKay, who is one of three cast members making their Broadway Rose debut. (Unfortunately for us here in Portland, she's moving to New York after this show - good luck, Sophie!)

Overall, I found SNAPSHOTS a warm and pleasantly emotional way to spend a cold winter evening. If you're like me and you cry at Kodak commercials, don't forget your tissues!

SNAPSHOTS runs at Broadway Rose through February 19. More details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Amanda Shama




Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE GIN GAME This Month Photo
Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE GIN GAME This Month
The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn will be presented by Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage for eight performances from February 23 through March 4, 2023. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 PM and Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM February 26 and March 4.  
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Portland Opera Will Present Powerful New Opera THUMBPRINT This March Photo
Portland Opera Will Present Powerful New Opera THUMBPRINT This March
Portland Opera continues the 22/23 season with Thumbprint, an opera inspired by the true story of Mukhtar Mai—a trailblazing Pakistani activist. The libretto, written by Susan Yankowitz, originates from a series of interviews with Mai, paired with a score by Kamala Sankaram that is a dynamic collision of Hindustani and European opera influences.
Student Blog: College is What You Make of It Photo
Student Blog: College is What You Make of It
You go to college to pursue your goals and dreams. My experience is that in college, your value is reflected in your passion, excitement, and eagerness to learn. Academic integrity is the level to which you honestly and passionately apply yourself to your studies. Most likely, you are in college to prepare for your career so that means being proactive, seeking new knowledge, and acting with integrity. College should not be a burden, it should be a privilege. You just have to find the path that makes you excited to come to class every day.

From This Author - Krista Garver


Review: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway RoseReview: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose
February 1, 2023

Do you remember those brilliant Kodak commercials way back when that chronicled people’s lives through photographs and seemed specifically designed to tug at every last heartstring? In all the best ways, SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK, now running at Broadway Rose, is a full-length musical version of one of those.CAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose?
Review: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B at Portland Center StageReview: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B at Portland Center Stage
January 26, 2023

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B simultaneously plays homage to and flips on its head the detective story tropes to show what happens when women are in charge.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller AuditoriumReview: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller Auditorium
January 10, 2023

The national tour of this Broadway hit, now running at Keller Auditorium, literally defines the word spectacular. It’s dazzlingly gorgeous and also oh-so-much fun!
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland PlayhouseReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse
December 16, 2022

I count on Portland Playhouse's A CHRISTMAS CAROL every year to get me into the holiday spirit, and it has never failed. It will work for you too.
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center StageReview: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center Stage
December 9, 2022

What did our critic think of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center Stage? It's the theatrical equivalent of hot cocoa with whipped cream.
share