Review: MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION at Imago Theatre

This production runs through October 22.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose Photo 2 Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose
The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company Photo 3 The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company
Fertile Ground Festival 2024 Announces Return With New Director Tamara Carroll Photo 4 Fertile Ground Festival 2024 Announces Return With New Director Tamara Carroll

Review: MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION at Imago Theatre

Insomnia can do strange things to a person – confusion, mood swings, hallucinations. MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION, now onstage at Imago Theatre, dives headfirst into the inner chaos of a woman battling an epic lack of sleep. The play, which runs about 60 minutes, feels like an extended version of those weird hallucinations you have when you’re somewhere between sleep and wakefulness. It’s disorienting, but also familiar. 

The play, by Jerry Mouawad and Drew Pisarra, opens with a woman (played by Anne Sorce) facedown on an impossibly high bed (a ladder is required) in a room full of boxes (is she moving in or moving out?). She clearly hasn’t slept in a while – she doesn’t recognize her environment, and she sees nothing unusual about the presence of a silent white-clad figure (played by Sam Gordon), who also inhabits the space.

She names him Solo, and he’s not her only roommate. There’s also a puppet named Whip. As the woman tries to figure out who she is, where she is, why she’s there, how to get out (there’s no door), and, most importantly, how to get some sleep, the two other characters exist as both hallucinations and extensions of her psyche. It’s an existential crisis of the highest order.

Anne Sorce delivers a powerful performance in what is essentially a one-person show (she also provides the voice for Whip, and Solo doesn’t talk at all). Everything is odd, but at the same time makes total sense, just like when you’re in that liminal dream space. Sorce inhabits this space so expertly that even things get really bizarre, her struggle is real and palpable.

Or maybe it’s just a big joke. Maybe we were in a Marina Abramović-style performance art piece after all. We’ll never really know.

If you’re into the kind of weird, surreal theatre that will make you feel like everything is a degree or two off kilter, definitely check out MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION. I can’t say that I entirely understood it, but I did thoroughly enjoy it.

MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION runs at Imago Theatre through October 22. Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Spend Your Holidays at the Mansion With A Tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli, Beginni Photo
Spend Your Holidays at the Mansion With A Tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli, Beginning November 11 through Christmas Eve

Spend your holidays at the Mansion with a tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli, starting November 11 through Christmas Eve. Enjoy a festive celebration of two iconic performers.

2
Review: HAIR at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: HAIR at Portland Center Stage

Go for the nostalgia, the music, and above all the great performances.

3
Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Comes To Stranahan Theater, November 14–19 Photo
Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Comes To Stranahan Theater, November 14–19

SIX, the hit musical, will open the 23-24 Broadway in Toledo series this November. Presented by The American Theatre Guild, the show will run from November 14-19, 2023 at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo, OH. Interviews available.

4
The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company Photo
The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company

The Lost Treasures Collection is back for its fourteenth season at Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

From This Author - Krista Garver

Krista lives in Portland, Oregon. She fell in love with musicals at age 5, when her parents took her to see a university production of The Music Man. Krista attends as much theater as possible, in as ... Krista Garver">(read more about this author)

Review: HAIR at Portland Center StageReview: HAIR at Portland Center Stage
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway RoseReview: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose
Review: HAPPY DAYS at Northwest Classical Theatre CollaborativeReview: HAPPY DAYS at Northwest Classical Theatre Collaborative
Review: ROGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Broadway RoseReview: ROGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Broadway Rose

Videos

BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Arsenic and Old Lace in Portland Arsenic and Old Lace
Lakewood Theatre Company (9/08-10/15)Tracker
Charity Garfine in Portland Charity Garfine
Center For The Arts Foundation Little Theater (10/26-11/05)Tracker
Time for Three in Portland Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
Company in Portland Company
Keller Auditorium (7/16-7/21)
Christmas in Christmasville, a Christmas Show about Christmas Movies in Portland Christmas in Christmasville, a Christmas Show about Christmas Movies
Twilight Theater Company (12/01-12/17)
Catalyst Quartet: ¡Viva la Música! in Portland Catalyst Quartet: ¡Viva la Música!
The Old Church Concert Hall (11/30-11/30)
Germany’s Dynamic Goldmund Quartet in Portland Germany’s Dynamic Goldmund Quartet
The Old Church Concert Hall (1/28-1/28)
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley in Portland Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (12/02-12/17)
Les Miserables in Portland Les Miserables
Keller Auditorium (11/07-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You