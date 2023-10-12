Review: HAIR at Portland Center Stage

This production runs through November 5.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose Photo 2 Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose
The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company Photo 3 The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company
Fertile Ground Festival 2024 Announces Return With New Director Tamara Carroll Photo 4 Fertile Ground Festival 2024 Announces Return With New Director Tamara Carroll

Review: HAIR at Portland Center Stage

If you’d like to see some of Portland’s hottest young musical theatre talent, alongside some stellar out-of-towners, make your way to Portland Center Stage’s crowd-pleasing season opener, HAIR. From the minute Olivia Lucy Phillip opened the show with “Aquarius” to the final bars of “Let the Sun Shine In,” this concert-like musical had the audience whooping and clapping. I don’t remember the last time I saw a local show inspire anywhere near that level of excitement.

HAIR, with music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragni, leapt onto the scene in 1967 and had its Broadway debut in 1968. The counterculture musical is about a group of hippies who are very pro-sex, drugs, rock & roll, and very anti-Vietnam war. It has a thin plot about burning draft cards, but it’s more about the community. The show sparked major controversy for what was considered obscene material, irreverence to the American flag, and nudity.

Today, the sex, drugs, and rock & roll aren’t quite so shocking, and the social commentary doesn’t have the same bite (plus this production has toned some things down). What remains is optimism, hope, and a huge dose of nostalgia.

The stars of the PCS production are the excellent members of the cast. Phillip is magnificent as Dionne, and so is Solomon Parker III as Claude, Antonio Lopez-Villarreal as Woof, and all of the others, most of whom play multiple roles. Hanna Sapitan’s solo (“Frank Mills”) was a highlight for me, and it’s always a pleasure to hear Madeleine Tran sing – fortunately this show provides plenty of opportunities.

Overall, HAIR is a huge amount of fun. Go for the nostalgia, the music, and above all the great performances.

HAIR runs at Portland Center Stage through November 5. Click Here.

Photo credit: Jingzi Zhao




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Comes To Stranahan Theater, November 14–19 Photo
Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Comes To Stranahan Theater, November 14–19

SIX, the hit musical, will open the 23-24 Broadway in Toledo series this November. Presented by The American Theatre Guild, the show will run from November 14-19, 2023 at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo, OH. Interviews available.

2
The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company Photo
The Lost Treasures Collection Returns to Lakewood Theatre Company

The Lost Treasures Collection is back for its fourteenth season at Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

3
Review: AINT MISBEHAVIN at Broadway Rose Photo
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ is a great musical showcase, as well as a much-needed diversion. The hooting, hollering, clapping, and toe-tapping audience seemed to agree.

4
2023 AGE Legacy Playwright Grant Recipients and Finalists Announced Photo
2023 AGE Legacy Playwright Grant Recipients and Finalists Announced

2023 AGE Legacy Playwright Grant recipients and finalists announced. Advance Gender Equity in the Arts recognizes outstanding talent in the industry.

From This Author - Krista Garver

Krista lives in Portland, Oregon. She fell in love with musicals at age 5, when her parents took her to see a university production of The Music Man. Krista attends as much theater as possible, in as ... Krista Garver">(read more about this author)

Review: HAIR at Portland Center StageReview: HAIR at Portland Center Stage
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway RoseReview: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose
Review: HAPPY DAYS at Northwest Classical Theatre CollaborativeReview: HAPPY DAYS at Northwest Classical Theatre Collaborative
Review: ROGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Broadway RoseReview: ROGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Broadway Rose

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Charity Garfine in Portland Charity Garfine
Center For The Arts Foundation Little Theater (10/26-11/05)Tracker
Arsenic and Old Lace in Portland Arsenic and Old Lace
Lakewood Theatre Company (9/08-10/15)Tracker
Takács Quartet in Portland Takács Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (11/13-11/14)
Gruesome Playground Injuries in Portland Gruesome Playground Injuries
Twilight Theater Company (10/13-10/29)
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
Germany’s Dynamic Goldmund Quartet in Portland Germany’s Dynamic Goldmund Quartet
The Old Church Concert Hall (1/28-1/28)
Time for Three in Portland Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
Dalí Quartet in Portland Dalí Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (11/07-11/07)
VOCES8 in Portland VOCES8
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (3/06-3/06)
The Addams Family in Portland The Addams Family
Rose Children's Theatre (11/03-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You