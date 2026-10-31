Review: FAKE RADIO at Imago

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Fake Radio Turns The Phantom of the Opera Into a Night to Remember

There’s a special kind of joy in watching brilliant performers gather around steampunk microphones and letting the evening go wherever it wants. On Friday, October 30th, Fake Radio brought that joy to the Imago Theater in Portland with a one-night-only production of The Phantom of the Opera, a fittingly spooky treat for Halloween week.

For newcomers, Fake Radio is a long-running live comedy troupe that reimagines Golden Age radio for modern audiences. Actors at microphones, sound effects, and even the original sponsored commercials create the feeling of stepping into a 1940s studio. Then the troupe sends it all in unexpected directions. The bones of the script stay intact, but the jokes explode, making every performance unique. Under Artistic Director David Koff, who has been with the company for over two decades, the troupe has grown to more than 200 shows across multiple cities. The press has called it “an uncanny sense of a time warp gone horribly right,” and that’s the best description I can think of.

This production was anchored by special guest John Larroquette, the five-time Emmy-winning star of Night Court and a Tony winner. Larroquette is no stranger to this stage, having appeared in Fake Radio’s War of the Worlds back in 2008, and his comfort showed. He fit right into the ensemble, bringing star power without ever overshadowing the fun. The audience was delighted to have him. As a fan of the original 1980’s Night Court, it was a treat to watch him perform alongside the others.

The ensemble itself was a joy. Linda Brown, Debbie Gerber, Kristina Haddad, Jennifer Hasty, Jason Rouse, Eric and Aden Nepom, Anthony Thomas, and Koff himself blend stage, screen, voiceover, and top-tier improv experience. That mix gives the show its signature rhythm: tightly executed when it needs to be, joyfully chaotic when it doesn’t. A special cheer goes to Anthony Thomas and Debbie Gerber who made their Fake Radio debuts and fit right in.

Lighting and sound from Oliver McPherren, along with the volunteers and the staff at Imago Theater, gave the evening a polished feel. The warm, funny program and welcoming vibe reflect a company deeply rooted in its community.

This show was one night only, but the fun lingers on. If you love classic radio, improv, or simply a great night out, make a point of catching Fake Radio next time. I am still smiling.

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