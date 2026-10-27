Review: BAD SEED at Twilight Theater Company

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The Bad Seed at Twilight Theater Company: A Chilling, Charming Night Out

If you’re looking for the right kind of spooky this October, Twilight Theater Company’s production of The Bad Seed is a treat. Maxwell Anderson’s 1954 thriller, adapted from William March’s novel, gave us the “evil child” trope that still echoes through pop culture, and this community cast approaches it with real heart and commitment.

The play follows Christine Penmark, a devoted mother who slowly begins to suspect that her sweet, perfectly mannered eight-year-old daughter Rhoda is not what she seems. Nicole Appleby, making her Portland stage debut, anchors the show as Christine, and it’s an impressive arrival. Grace Morgan is a delight as Rhoda. Her bio says her favorite part of the role is “pretending to be innocent, when she’s not,” and that playful relish is what makes the character work. It takes real poise for a young performer to carry a part like this, and she should be proud.

The supporting ensemble adds a lot of color. Alicia Turvin, Jason A. England, Michael J. Teufel, Shannon Cluphf, and the rest of the cast bring the neighbors and family to life.

Director Dorinda Toner, who also designed and painted the set, has created a world that feels lived-in and true to its 1954 Southern suburb. Costumes by Lorelai Johnson, lighting by Ashton Hyman, and sound by Alex Gutridge help build the atmosphere, and it’s wonderful to see so many people wearing multiple hats to bring a show like this to the stage.

I also loved the program’s dramaturgical note by Lola Toner, which asks who the “bad seed” really is. Is it Rhoda, or something bigger? The play is more thought-provoking than a simple scare, and the note sent me home still thinking on the question.

Twilight is a small company doing big, ambitious work, and shows like this are why it deserves our support. Grab a friend, enjoy this or any of the upcoming shows, and be sure to fill out your ballot on the way out for your favorites to be considered for Twilight’s annual Twitty Awards.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 04 Hrs 38 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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