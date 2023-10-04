Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Broadway Rose

A New York Times review of the revival of AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ called it a “between-the-wars dream world.” The production on stage right now at Broadway Rose feels the same, now in this post-COVID dream world. This musical is a celebration not just of Waller’s Tin Pan Alley jazz, but of the communal experience of listening to great music.

Fats Waller rose to fame in the 1920s as a jazz pianist, composer, and cheeky slapstick entertainer. He wrote many jazz standards, including “This Joint Is Jumpin’” and the musical’s title song, “Ain’t Misbehavin.’” Waller died in 1943, and a few decades later, Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr. created AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ as a tribute to his work. The show won the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical, among others.

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ is a bookless musical. There’s very little dialogue – it’s mostly the actors performing the songs – but, it’s also not just a revue. It’s more like a series of vignettes (a “musical anthology,” per the NYT) that provide little glimpses into the culture of Tin Pan Alley and its nightly denizens. And while there is no plot or narrative, the five actors – James Creer, Antonía Darlene, Charles Grant, Troy A. Jackson, and Jaii Shanae – each create a unique character that gives the show structure. At the end of this production, directed and choreographed by Eugene Ware-Hill with music direction by William Knowles, I felt like I’d spent the night out on the town, getting to know my fellow club-hoppers by watching them and eavesdropping on their conversations.

The cast excelled at creating characters I wanted to eavesdrop on. Shanae’s character is young and full of energy, like she could dance all night and still make it to work in the morning. Grant’s is similar, but with a worldly, seductive edge (Grant is a great dancer, which Ware-Hill takes full advantage of). Darlene’s character has the allure of experience paired with a disarming goofiness, while Jackson’s is sweet but dangerous – you get the feeling that if you were to cross her, you’d find your car missing some key parts the next day. Finally, Creer’s has been around the block but always has a twinkle in his eye. It was a joy getting to know them.

Overall, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ is a great musical showcase, as well as a much-needed diversion. The hooting, hollering, clapping, and toe-tapping audience seemed to agree.

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ runs through October 15. Click Here.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold