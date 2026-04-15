RISK/REWARD FESTIVAL OF NEW PERFORMANCE Returns This June

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The Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance will return June 11–14 at Portland Institute for Contemporary Arts (PICA), bringing together artists from across the Pacific Northwest for four days of performance, installation, and interdisciplinary work.

The festival will feature a shared mainstage program of five short performances presented back-to-back each evening, alongside installations that activate the PICA warehouse before, during, and after performances. A full-length solo work, THE RIGHT THING TO BE DOING by Sarah K. Finn, will be presented on select dates.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 11

7:30 p.m. — THE RIGHT THING TO BE DOING by Sarah K. Finn

Opening Night event to follow

Friday, June 12

7:30 p.m. — Mainstage Performance (The Annex)

Installations open one hour prior

Saturday, June 13

5:00 p.m. — Portland Drag Theatre Workshop: Happy Hour Showcase

7:30 p.m. — Mainstage Performance (The Annex)

10:00 p.m. — Portland Drag Theatre Workshop: Late Night Knock-Out

Installations open one hour prior

Sunday, June 14

2:00 p.m. — THE RIGHT THING TO BE DOING by Sarah K. Finn

5:00 p.m. — Mainstage Performance (The Annex)

Installations open one hour prior

MAINSTAGE ARTISTS

The mainstage program will feature works by CommonForm (Medusa), Marisa Conroy and Olivia Bratko (Bird, I am), Kole Galbraith (Q'essápi kәsϚác'әc' snk'әl'íp), Kye Grant (TIMES SQUARE LAS VEGAS), and Sky Poole / Strange Enough Dance (TWINK).

INSTALLATIONS AND WORKSHOPS

Installation artists will include PDX-BER Moves / Carla Mann and Suzanne Chi (Controlled Hallucination), Jennifer Wright (ASMR Triptych), and Thien-Kim Bui and Sumi Wu (where is what we map), creating interactive environments throughout the venue.

The festival will also host the Portland Drag Theatre Workshop, featuring two showcases on June 13 with works-in-progress by local drag performers expanding into theatrical formats.

FESTIVAL INFORMATION

Performances will take place June 11–14 at PICA, located at 15 NE Hancock Street in Portland. Tickets and festival passes are available at risk-reward.org, with a range of pricing options available.