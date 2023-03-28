Portland Opera Presents Dvořák's RUSALKA For The First Time

Portland Opera continues the 2022/23 season with Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka, performing this piece for the first time in the company's history. With haunting melodies and spellbinding visuals, Rusalka is a story that speaks to the timeless themes of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery. In addition to an incredible cast of principal artists, this production features the Portland Opera chorus and orchestra and brings the magic of this beloved Czech opera to life on our grandest scale of production. Portland Opera will present 3 performances of Rusalka April 22, 28, 30m, 2023 at Keller Auditorium.

In this centuries-old folktale with roots in Slavic mythology, a water nymph falls in love with a prince. With the help of the moon and a witch, she defies her father's advice- giving up her home and voice to win the prince's love on dry land. When it does not go to plan, the regretful prince seeks redemption, and heartbreak reigns in the land of true love. The full synopsis for Rusalka can be found here. (Note: although this story may sound like a familiar fairytale, this opera is rated PG-13 and not recommended for young children.)

"We have been hearing from our audiences for years that they would love to see Rusalka," shares Sue Dixon, General Director. "We are thrilled to finally bring this enchanting tale to the Portland community and can't wait for our audiences to experience the magic of this opera for the very first time."

Soprano Karen Vuong, whose recent credits include roles with Seattle Opera, Washington National Opera, and Tiroler Festspiele, makes her Portland Opera debut in the title role of Rusalka. Tenor Kevin Ray, whose recent credits include roles with the Metropolitan Opera and his role debut as the Prince with Arizona Opera, makes his debut as the Prince. Mezzo-soprano Jill Grove makes her company debut as Ježibaba, a role she has sung with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Houston Grand Opera, as well as New Orleans Opera. Also making their Portland Opera debuts are bass Andrew Potter as Vodník "The Spirit of the Lake," and soprano Othalie Graham as the Foreign Princess.

Elias Grandy, General Music Director of the Opera and Philharmonic Orchestra Heidelberg makes his Portland Opera debut conducting Rusalka. Eric Simonson, writer and director for film, television, theatre, and opera, makes his company debut as stage director. Portlander Shaun Keylock who recently choregraphed When the Sun Comes Out, returns as choreographer for this piece.

Scenery and properties are designed by Erhard Rom, costumes are designed by Kärin Simonson Kopischke, projections are designed by Wendall K. Harrington, and lighting is designed by Robert M Wierzel. Scenery, properties, projections, and costumes for this production were constructed by Minnesota Opera Shops and are owned by Minnesota Opera and Boston Lyric Opera.

You can find additional information about Rusalka in our latest edition of Toi, Toi Toi Magazine, including cast biographies, a conversation between the director Eric Simonson and conductor Elias Grandy, as well as a piece by Hannah Penn about the origins of the opera. In addition, the awesome librarians at Multnomah County Library have curated a reading list in support of the audience experience for this opera, which can be found here.

This production is made possible with the support of Elk Cove Vineyards.

Portland Opera appreciates the ongoing support of our generous donors, The Collins Foundation, James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Community Foundation, Regional Arts and Culture Council, including support from the City of Portland, Multnomah County, and the Arts Education & Access Fund, special support from The CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, and The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.

Performances take place at 7:30PM at the Keller Auditorium with the exception of the matinee on April 30 which begins at 2:00PM. One hour prior to the performances, audience members are invited to a pre-show lecture. After each performance, audience members are invited to a post-show conversation with company and cast members.

Rusalka is sung in Czech with live English captions. The running time will be 3 hours and 10 minutes, with two intermissions. Magical attire is obviously recommended.

Student tickets are available for $10 to all performances of Rusalka. Call 503-241-1802 Monday through Friday from 10AM-5PM for more information. In addition, the company works with county library systems to offer a number of free tickets to library card holders. Find out more information about the Multnomah County My Discovery Pass, the Clackamas County Cultural Pass Express, and the Washington County Adventure Pass.

Oregon Trail Card holders can call 503-241-1802 at any point in the season to take advantage of the Arts for All program. Portland Opera offers two $5.00 tickets per Oregon Trail Card for each performance while seats last. The patron services team will ask for your Oregon Trail Card number the first time you call.

The performance on April 30 at 2pm will include an audio description of the visual and physical events on stage for patrons who are blind or have low vision. For patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, each performance is visually translated with English text projected as live captions above the stage.

Tickets for Rusalka are now available. For more information, and to purchase tickets visit portlandopera.org or call Patron Services at 503-241-1802. For more information, patrons may also contact the Opera Concierge at concierge@portlandopera.org, Monday through Friday from 10PM-5PM.

Portland Opera is committed to keeping artists, musicians, company members, audience members, and staff members safe. Masks are recommended. Detailed information about Portland Opera's COVID-19 policies can be found here.