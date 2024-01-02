Portland Center Stage's Next Show Asks Audiences: Uphold or Abolish? WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Starts January 20

Just in time for legislative short sessions and the beginning of a presidential election year, head over to Portland Center Stage to engage in a thought-provoking, witty, and deeply moving exploration of the way the U.S. Constitution affects our lives in What the Constitution Means to Me from January 20 to February 18, sponsored by the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation and Chrys Martin and Jack Pessia. Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC Affinity Night, a.k.a. The People's Party, on Wednesday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama, What the Constitution Means to Me offers a vibrant, one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. The play centers on writer Heidi Schreck's teenage experiences of delivering speeches about the Constitution for prize money, and the implications of this journey on her family history, gender equality, and the future of American democracy. The show ends with the character Heidi and a real-life teenage debate student flipping a coin to argue each side of the question: What should we do with the Constitution?

This exhilarating and deeply personal play will be directed by PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf; town-hall-meets-debate-classroom vibes by Scenic Designer Jamie Tait; nonpartisan wardrobe created by Costume Designer Dayna Lanier; shining a light on our cast will be Lighting Designer Jennifer Lin; and Dirty Dancing-esque vibes brought to life by Sound Designer Chris O'Toole. The Constitution cast is brought together by Casting Director and PCS Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller, including two Portland-local folks: Rebecca Lingafelter playing Heidi, and Andrés Alcalá, last seen as Egeus and one of the rude mechanicals in last season's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

“It's a gift to share What the Constitution Means To Me with audiences from across the Portland metro,” says Artistic Director Marissa Wolf. “Heidi Schreck weaves a breathtaking, deeply vulnerable, and action-packed ride of the constitution's direct impact on her life. By the time the next generation hits the stage with a brilliant teenage debater, we've cracked open a vibrant space for imagining new possibilities for the world around us.”

For more information on What the Constitution Means to Me and ticket purchases, please visit PCS's official website: www.pcs.org.

Filled with humor and history, this Pulitzer Prize finalist asks what the U.S. Constitution truly means. As a 15-year-old, Heidi Schreck won debate competitions defending the Constitution across the country. As an adult, she resurrects her teenage self to investigate its profound effect on four generations of women in her family. This exhilarating show culminates in a live debate with an actual teen, allowing audiences to weigh in on the Constitution's impact on our daily lives.

2019 Tony Award nominee and winner of the Obie Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award.

Director Marissa Wolf; Scenic Designer Jamie Tait; Costume Designer Dayna Lanier; Lighting Designer Jennifer Lin; Sound Designer Chris O'Toole; Stage Manager Amanda Vander Hyde; Assistant Stage Manager Dana Peterson; Assistant Director Charles Grant; Dramaturg Kamilah Bush; and Casting Director Chip Miller.

TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

When: January 20 through February 18, 2024*

*Opening Night/Press Night: Friday, January 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Preview Performances: January 20, 21, 24 & 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Will Performances: Sun, January 21, and Wed, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

BIPOC Affinity Night (The People's Party): Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: On the U.S. Bank Main Stage at The Armory, 128 NW Eleventh Ave, Portland, Oregon.

To Purchase Regular Tickets: Prices range from $25 to $93, and tickets may be purchased at 503-445-3700 or in-person from the box office. Prices vary by date and time and are subject to change.

Ticket Specials: Visit pcs.org/deals to view ticket specials, including Rush Tickets, Pay What You Will, Arts for All, Active Duty, Military Veteran, Student, Under 30, The Armory Card, Groups of 10+, and more.

Please Note: This production is recommended for ages 12 and up. It contains mature themes and language, discussions of domestic violence, sexual assault, and abortion.

Accessibility: Learn about accessibility options at pcs.org/access.