Portland Center Stage's Next Show Asks Audiences: Uphold or Abolish? WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Starts January 20

what the constitution means to me explores heidi's connection to the constitution and features local actor rebecca lingafelter as heidi schreck

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Photo 3 Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next Month
Good Theater Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS This January Photo 4 Good Theater Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS This January

Portland Center Stage's Next Show Asks Audiences: Uphold or Abolish? WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Starts January 20

Just in time for legislative short sessions and the beginning of a presidential election year, head over to Portland Center Stage to engage in a thought-provoking, witty, and deeply moving exploration of the way the U.S. Constitution affects our lives in What the Constitution Means to Me from January 20 to February 18, sponsored by the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation and Chrys Martin and Jack Pessia. Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC Affinity Night, a.k.a. The People's Party, on Wednesday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama, What the Constitution Means to Me offers a vibrant, one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. The play centers on writer Heidi Schreck's teenage experiences of delivering speeches about the Constitution for prize money, and the implications of this journey on her family history, gender equality, and the future of American democracy. The show ends with the character Heidi and a real-life teenage debate student flipping a coin to argue each side of the question: What should we do with the Constitution?

This exhilarating and deeply personal play will be directed by PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf; town-hall-meets-debate-classroom vibes by Scenic Designer Jamie Tait; nonpartisan wardrobe created by Costume Designer Dayna Lanier; shining a light on our cast will be Lighting Designer Jennifer Lin; and Dirty Dancing-esque vibes brought to life by Sound Designer Chris O'Toole. The Constitution cast is brought together by Casting Director and PCS Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller, including two Portland-local folks: Rebecca Lingafelter playing Heidi, and Andrés Alcalá, last seen as Egeus and one of the rude mechanicals in last season's A Midsummer Night's Dream. 

“It's a gift to share What the Constitution Means To Me with audiences from across the Portland metro,” says Artistic Director Marissa Wolf. “Heidi Schreck weaves a breathtaking, deeply vulnerable, and action-packed ride of the constitution's direct impact on her life. By the time the next generation hits the stage with a brilliant teenage debater, we've cracked open a vibrant space for imagining new possibilities for the world around us.”

For more information on What the Constitution Means to Me and ticket purchases, please visit PCS's official website: www.pcs.org.

Filled with humor and history, this Pulitzer Prize finalist asks what the U.S. Constitution truly means. As a 15-year-old, Heidi Schreck won debate competitions defending the Constitution across the country. As an adult, she resurrects her teenage self to investigate its profound effect on four generations of women in her family. This exhilarating show culminates in a live debate with an actual teen, allowing audiences to weigh in on the Constitution's impact on our daily lives.

2019 Tony Award nominee and winner of the Obie Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award.

Director Marissa Wolf; Scenic Designer Jamie Tait; Costume Designer Dayna Lanier; Lighting Designer Jennifer Lin; Sound Designer Chris O'Toole; Stage Manager Amanda Vander Hyde;  Assistant Stage Manager Dana Peterson; Assistant Director Charles Grant; Dramaturg Kamilah Bush; and Casting Director Chip Miller.

TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

When: January 20 through February 18, 2024*

*Opening Night/Press Night: Friday, January 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Preview Performances: January 20, 21, 24 & 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Will Performances: Sun, January 21, and Wed, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

BIPOC Affinity Night (The People's Party): Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: On the U.S. Bank Main Stage at The Armory, 128 NW Eleventh Ave, Portland, Oregon.

To Purchase Regular Tickets: Prices range from $25 to $93, and tickets may be purchased at 503-445-3700 or in-person from the box office. Prices vary by date and time and are subject to change.

Ticket Specials: Visit pcs.org/deals to view ticket specials, including Rush Tickets, Pay What You Will, Arts for All, Active Duty, Military Veteran, Student, Under 30, The Armory Card, Groups of 10+, and more. 

Please Note: This production is recommended for ages 12 and up. It contains mature themes and language, discussions of domestic violence, sexual assault, and abortion.

Accessibility: Learn about accessibility options at pcs.org/access.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Photo
Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next Month

Experience Theatre Project will present 'The Importance of Being Earnest,' an immersive journey to Victorian England January 26 to February 25, 2024, in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about this uproarious farce that pokes fun at Victorian traditions and customs here!

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Good Theater Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS This January Photo
Good Theater Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS This January

Good Theater will kick off the new year with the side-splitting comedy ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS by Richard Bean, starring local favorite Dustin Tucker in his Good Theater debut. We have all of the details on the production!

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; INTO THE WOODS, AMERICAN GIRL, Gallery Theate Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; INTO THE WOODS, AMERICAN GIRL, Gallery Theater & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next MonthExperience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next Month
Fuse Theatre Ensemble To Head Into 2024 With An Updated Space, Season, and Events ScheduleFuse Theatre Ensemble To Head Into 2024 With An Updated Space, Season, and Events Schedule
Good Theater Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS This JanuaryGood Theater Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS This January
Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The Mystery Comedy A TOMB WITH A VIEWLakewood Theatre Company Presents The Mystery Comedy A TOMB WITH A VIEW

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Portland Chicago (Non-Equity)
Hult Center (1/13-1/14)
Brighton Beach Memoirs in Portland Brighton Beach Memoirs
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (2/17-3/03)
VOCES8 in Portland VOCES8
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (3/06-3/06)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Portland Annie (Non-Equity)
Keller Auditorium (5/14-5/19)
Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything in Portland Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/19-4/21)
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Presents Nielsen Sinfonia Espansiva in Portland Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Presents Nielsen Sinfonia Espansiva
Skyview Concert Hall (1/20-1/21)
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios in Portland Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
Germany’s Dynamic Goldmund Quartet in Portland Germany’s Dynamic Goldmund Quartet
The Old Church Concert Hall (1/28-1/28)
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
Time for Three in Portland Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You