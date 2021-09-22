Play On Shakespeare Expands Staff With Series Of Fall 2021 Hires

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, today announces an expansion of their staff with a series of fall 2021 hires -- a Social Media Manager, an Executive Assistant, a PR & Digital Content Writer, and a Graphic Designer.

Executive Director, Kamilah Long: "Play On Shakespeare is already made up of a highly-motivated, self-driven team of individuals. We have one of the best teams in the world! We are honored to have such dynamic people join our ranks, and each person fits the bill perfectly. It took me roughly a year to assemble this team - a team that possesses remarkable talent and undeniable skills. Play On Shakespeare is ready to make it's permanent mark in the field and change the narrative on who gets to understand and have access to Shakespeare. We have big plans and we will soar to new heights."

CEO and Creative Director, Lue Douthit: "Kamilah has been dreaming for months of marketing campaigns in anticipation of assembling a dream team. Well, she has that dream team now with the arrival of Alex, Whitney, and Danielle. Our story is about to come your way - Watch for it."

Play On Shakespeare Co-Founder and Board Member, Dave Hitz of The Hitz Foundation: "Phase one of Play On Shakespeare was to commission modern day translations of the plays, and in addition, we have tested and proven these in podcasts and on-stage productions. Now it's time to get the word out. I'm thrilled that our Marketing and Communications will be spreading the news about the new tools we have to broaden our understanding of these plays."

Play On Shakespeare's Fall 2021 hires:

Whitney Reed - Social Media Manager

Whitney Reed (they/she) is a curator who uses performance, production and communications as a tool to curate cultural experiences through theatre, cinematography and the ritual of storytelling. Whitney uses theatre as a tool to learn and convey cultural history through rich stories told on stage. A graduate of Florida A&M University, the largest Historically Black College and University, Whitney gained a deeper appreciation for education and art being catalysts that dismantle systems of oppression through storytelling as a Public Relations and Theatre performance student. In post matriculation they've honed their skills in marketing and equity, diversity and inclusion through professional development working in varied industries.

Stephany Smith-Pearson - Executive Assistant

Stephany Smith-Pearson (she/her/hers) is an alumna of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Her many jobs at OSF included grant writing, supporting the $21 million capital campaign to build the Thomas Theatre, and working for Lue Douthit in the early 2000s. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre from Southern Oregon University. She lives in Ashland.

Alex Vermillion - PR & Digital Content Writer

Alex Vermillion (ze/zir/zirs) is a dramaturg, artist, marketer, and educator. Zir dramaturgy credits include blues for miss lucille at the Yale School of Drama; Henry VI, Part III and The Two Noble Kinsmen with Play On Shakespeare; and We Are Proud to Present... at the Yale Cabaret. Ze was recently a guest artist at the Great Plains Theatre Commons. At Yale, Alex served as Co-Artistic Director of the Yale Cabaret, Managing Editor at Theater magazine, and the Diversity & Inclusion Chair on the Graduate & Professional Student Senate. Alex received zir M.F.A. in Dramaturgy & Dramatic Criticism at YSD (2020), and zir B.A. in English and Theatre at the University of Utah (2016).

Danielle DeMartini - Graphic Designer and Web Support

Hailing from the foggy and redwood-laden coast of Northern California, Danielle DeMartini (she/her/hers) grew up surrounded by landscapes, architecture, and people who have inspired much of her art. She is a graduate of Humboldt State University with a degree in Studio Art and a minor in Asian Aspects of Philosophy. A love of languages and visual communication has led to a wide-ranging career in graphic design.

