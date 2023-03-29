Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Good Theater Presents The Classic Comedy YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

Written by legendary playwriting team George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU premiered on Broadway in 1936.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Good Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU as the finale of its 20th anniversary season, running March 29th through April 23rd.

Written by legendary playwriting team George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU premiered on Broadway in 1936, and was adapted for the screen in 1938, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Directed by Brian P. Allen, the production will feature a cast of eighteen Good Theater favorites, with set design by Steve Underwood, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Iain Odlin, props design by Heather Irish, technical direction by Craig Robinson, and stage management by Michael Lynch.

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU will play at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Photo Credit: Hannah Daly/Steve Underwood.

Thomas Ian Campbell and Abbey Hutchins

Tony Reilly and Ashanti Williams

Thomas Ian Campbell, Abbey Hutchins, Tony Reilly, Grace Bauer, and Laura Houck

Laura Houck and Christopher Holt

Thomas Ian Campbell, Hannah Daly, Jay Mack, Laura Houck, and Christopher Holt

The cast of YOU CANa??T TAKE IT WITH YOU




