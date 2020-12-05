Photo Flash: Experience Theatre Project Presents A DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL

Experience Theatre Project presents a hysterical take on a classic tale: A Drunk Christmas Carol, on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm. This livestreamed production is one night only, no Zoom required. Tickets are pay what you can, suggested $10 donation.

Follow a classically-trained theater troupe as they dive into a hilarious brand new 2020 adaptation of Scrooge's famous story by artistic director Alisa Stewart, with a lift of extra holiday spirit! Two actors (randomly chosen on show night) take 5 shots of a spirit selected in advance by the audience. The actors then overconfidently attempt to read the hilarious script that they will have never read before the show. Hilarity and mayhem ensues while the three sober actors try to keep the script on track. Gift card "presents" given away to audience members throughout the show, courtesy of our sponsor, the Golden Valley Brewing Company.

After registering online, attendees are invited to cast the show and pick the setting (instead of Victorian London), pre-select the booze shots (whiskey, vodka, gin?), picking the "all drink" words (not BAH or HUMBUG!) and an All-Seeing Christmas Spirit who can stop the show at any time and make an actor spin a "Wheel of Fate" that could land on anything from making an actor drink again, sing a carol, dance a jig, or even change the show's setting altogether to 1860 Deadwood, Arizona or 1935 New York, complete with authentic accents.

This live show is NOT a Zoom production, rather a livestream performance at Experience Theatre Project's website at www.experiencetheatreproject.org. ETP actors will perform live in front of multiple cameras in the same room in a living room somewhere in Beaverton. These ETP actors started a quarantine on November 16 and will be in a bubble through the date of the event so as to practice active social distancing to fellow actors in this new wave of lockdowns in time of COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Ryan Pfeiffer



Ryan Pfeiffer, Alisa Stewart, Amber Green, Leia Young, and Jason Weed

Jason Weed (performer)

Ryan Pfeiffer (performer)

Amber Green (performer)

Alisa Stewart (Adapter/Director and performer) and Leia Young (Performer and Founding Board member)

