Pacific Northwest Multi-Cultural Northwest Readers Series & Film Festival

The Pacific Northwest Multi-Cultural Readers Series & Film Festival Our Voice Our Story Our Way, hosted by PassinArt: A Theatre Company runs August 20-22, 2021. Due to the pandemic, the inaugural festival is entirely virtual.

The PNMC Readers Series & Film Festival provides an artistic platform for playwrights, writers, filmmakers of color, Indigenous origins to showcase their work with other artists and the public. Outstanding play readings and independent films will be featured. The festival includes interactive webinars and thought-provoking panel discussions with local, regional, national theatre, film industry professionals.

For festival schedule and tickets go to http://pnmc.eventive.org

PassinArt: A Theatre Company is the longest-producing award-winning African American theatre company in Oregon whose mission is to entertain, educate, inspire artists and audiences while highlighting issues that impact the community.