PHAME Academy Announces Collaborative Rock Opera

PHAME Academy is thrilled to introduce their collaborative rock opera, on stage this August at the Hampton Opera Center. The rock opera brings to fruition an 18-month collaboration between PHAME Academy-a school that empowers adults with developmental disabilities to lead full, creative lives through arts education and performance -and Portland Opera, who has been bringing opera to the Portland community since 1964.

The production will feature artists and performers with disabilities at every step of the process-from writing the libretto, to composing the music, to designing the costumes, to acting on the stage, and more. Five PHAME artists have been cast in the leading roles, and over the coming months will receive one-on-one vocal coaching from Alexis Hamilton, Portland Opera's Manager of Education and Outreach. Casting for a movement chorus will occur in April, and Portland's acclaimed dance duo Wobbly Dance will serve as the production's choreographers. Additionally, the production will be accompanied by an orchestra made of iPads, played by PHAME students and joined by a string quartet comprised of students from Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

The rock opera's story centers on a young writer who in despair pens a series of poems that take on a life of their own. In search of resolution, she embarks on a quest that will challenge everything she knows about courage, strength, and love.

PHAME Academy is a fine and performing arts academy serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We offer three ten-week terms of arts-based classes each year, as well as many performance opportunities. Taught by talented arts education professionals, our classes include visual art, acting, choir, dance, musical theatre and many more. PHAME is built upon the belief that art is for everyone. We believe that students, artists, teachers, and the greater community can empower themselves through the arts. With that in mind, PHAME brings passion, joy, and rigor to arts education and performance.

Portland Opera is an acclaimed opera company whose mission is to inspire, challenge and uplift its audiences by creating productions of high artistic quality that celebrate the beauty and breadth of opera.





