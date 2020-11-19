Oregon Shakespeare Festival Raises Nearly $175,000 For Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon Fire Relief

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced today that half of the proceeds from donations raised October 23 through October 26, during its virtual 2020 Gala event which included all auction item sales, will be distributed to Rogue Valley organizations providing essential and ongoing fire relief throughout Southern Oregon. The organizations selected have provided critical resources for those families, groups and individuals displaced from the devastation caused by the Almeda Fire, which swept through the communities of Talent and Phoenix, Oregon, in early September.

"OSF is grateful for the opportunity to support critical, dedicated and ongoing relief efforts of these vital Rogue Valley organizations, including all the volunteers committed to serving those impacted by the Almeda wildfire," said David Schmitz, OSF executive director. "Those patrons, supporters and donors who gave what they could through the Gala event sent a clear message that daring to dream together with OSF also ensures that our local and regional communities can recover and will continue to thrive."

The inaugural event, which moved online because of COVID-19, raised $174,648.50 in support of Southern Oregon fire relief efforts to be evenly distributed to the following Rogue Valley organizations:

Mi Valle Mi Hogar/My Valley My Home https://www.myvalleymyhome.org/

Northwest Seasonal Workers Association

Phoenix/Talent School District Families Fire Relief (www.phoenix.k12.or.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2631)

Rogue Action Center www.rogueactioncenter.org

Rogue Climate www.Rogueclimate.org

Siskiyou Rising Tide www.facebook.com/sorisingtide

SOEquity www.soequity.org

SO Health-E www.sohealthe.org

Unete www.uneteoregon.org

United Way www.unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org

