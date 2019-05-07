OUR RUINED HOUSE A PETE Original Announced At Reed CollegeÂ 

May. 7, 2019  

Examining the geopolitical through the lens of the interpersonal, Our Ruined House summons a world in which the audience's perception becomes the principal arbiter of what is 'true'. Featuring a giant octopus, a tiny meatloaf, and the poetry of Donald Rumsfeld, Our Ruined House investigates a world driven more by the appearance of winning than any central truth. By contrasting the slippery, subjective narratives of both romantic and geopolitical relationships, we point at the sacrifices made in order to 'win' in both arenas. What narratives will we create and what secrets will we bury in order to come out on top, in both love and war? What are we willing to ruin on the road to victory?

PETE is proud to present Our Ruined House. This world-premiere, directed by company member Jacob Coleman, with text by award-winning playwright, Robert Quillen Camp.

The play will be developed in collaboration with the company including guest artists Andrew Start, Dennis Butkus, core members Rebecca Lingafelter, Cristi Miles and Amber Whitehall, and PETE's design team: Mark Valadez, Peter Ksander, Miranda K Hardy, and Jenny Ampersand, with video design by Trevor Sargent.

Made possible with support from Ronni LaCroute, Reed College, The Oregon Cultural Trust, the Regional Arts and Cultural Council, and The Kinsman Foundation.

Our Ruined House

Directed by Jacob Coleman

Shows: June 27 - July 13

Wed - Sun at 7:30 pm

Run Time: 90 minutes

Venue: Black Box Theater, Reed College Performing Arts Building

Tickets: https://www.petensemble.org/our-ruined-house

$20-25



