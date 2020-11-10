NW Children's Theater & School Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The production will stream Nov. 12 - Dec. 6, 2020.

Journey through a wooded Fairyland where the powers of magic, mischief, and love rule. Artistic Director Sarah Jane Hardy and award-winning choreographer Anita Menon of the Anjali School of Dance join forces to bring this abridged version of Shakespeare's comedy to life in a brand new way, blending classic English literature with Indian dance and culture, and featuring an all-youth cast.



A ticket to the show unlocks all four episodes of this NWCT Online original. You have the option to watch all of the episodes in one sitting, or watch them at your leisure. There's no limit to how many times you can watch each episode! Your ticket also grants you access to BONUS content, hosted by Karthika Appiah (The Jungle Book) and Ajai Tripathi (Tenali: The Royal Trickster). These exclusive videos include a deep dive into the story, and interviews with the cast and creative teams you won't find anywhere else.



More information here on Streaming and Live Watch Parties.

TICKET INFO: Only one package required per household.



All Access Package - $20 Unlimited access to all four episodes of A Midsummer NIght's Dream

Run time: 4 episodes, 10-15 minutes each + BONUS content Live Watch Party Package - $30 Are you missing the experience of viewing the show with a larger audience? Join one of our Watch Parties!



During a Watch Party, you'll watch the show over Zoom with select members of the cast, crew, and creative team. Along with other audience members, everyone "binge watches" all four episodes together over Zoom. Before the show, you'll have an opportunity to virtually meet the cast; during the show, the cast, crew, and creative team provide written commentary and invite you to share your reactions via chat; and after the show, there'll be an opportunity for you to ask questions! All the above plus LIVE watch parties (choose a date or dates!):

11/15 at 2pm PST

11/21 at 5pm PST

11/21 at 6:30pm India Time (5am PST) TICKETS LINK Or purchase tickets by phone: 503-222-2190

