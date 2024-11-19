WHITE CHRISTMAS Set for Metropolitan Performing Arts Presents Irving Berlin's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Metropolitan Performing Arts will present White Christmas the Musical, the classic holiday musical by the acclaimed composer Irving Berlin, White Christmas the Musical from Decemeber 6th - Decemeber 21st 2024.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. Featuring the memorable tunes, "Blue Skies," "Sisters," "Snow," along with the classic tune we all know, "White Christmas." Based on the film by the same name, this heartfelt musical adaptation is for the entire family to enjoy this December at Metropolitan Performing Arts!

This musical is made up of our outstandingly talented teen company members, choreographed by Shannon Jung, musical direction by Shanae Tullis, and directed by Dylan Sladky. Dylan shared his delight that today's teen performers are learning the musical and movement styles of Berlin's world. He invites the audience to "enjoy the simple story about forgetting your past, following your dreams, and falling in love in the most unexpected of places... no one here will mind if you sing along."

Join us for our VIP night for delectable refreshments and a pre-show musical entertainment before the opening night performance.

Tickets for "WHITE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL" are available for purchase at mpa.booktix.com or by contacting the box office at (360) 975-1585.

Comments