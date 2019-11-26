Metropolitan Performing Arts Presents A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Just in time for the Holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to Portland and SW Washington in A Charlie Brown Christmas. General and VIP tickets are now on sale at www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org. Produced by Metropolitan Performing Arts (MPA), A Charlie Brown Christmas is a stage adaptation of the timeless classic, portrayed by young actors part of the MPA musical theater program who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.

When Charlie Brown becomes discouraged by the materialism of the season, Lucy convinces him to direct the neighborhood Christmas play. In typical Charlie Brown fashion, things go awry when he selects a tiny fir tree for the production. It's up to Linus to save the day and remind everyone of a heartfelt Christmas message. Join Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, Sally and more, all led by the loveable Charlie Brown. With a live three-piece music ensemble, as well as a concert of beloved holiday carols lead by the Peanuts characters, A Charlie Brown Christmas is something the whole family can enjoy!

Metropolitan Performing Arts (MPA) is a Vancouver based non-profit academy and community theater that offers professional, technique driven classes in acting, dance, music and tech. Their mission is to enrich the community by providing performance and educational opportunities in the live arts. The cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas is part of the Musical Theater Program. The program's focus is to train 'Triple Threats'- talented individuals who can sing, dance and act with equal accomplishment. For more information, visit www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You