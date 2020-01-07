Masque Alfresco Premieres THE PRIME SOLUTION At Fertile Ground 20

Masque Alfresco presents The Prime Solution as part of Fertile Ground 2020. Written by Don Teeters, directed by Fayra Teeters.

In a dystopian-future the earth has become a radioactive wasteland.

Trey (father) and Cristal (daughter) are struggling to understand each other while navigating their way through a highly controlled regime called The Prime that uses genetic engineering to create a better world. Trey has received a Radiant Mate replacement, an exact copy of his beloved deceased wife Cly, except this clone knows secrets beyond her classification.

For more information visit Fertilegroundpdx.org.





