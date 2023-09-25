Make It A Date Night With Dinner And A Show: Deschutes Brewery, Now Available Inside Portland Center Stage At The Armory 

Bend-based craft brewery and restaurant Deschutes and theater veterans Portland Center Stage have been long-time next door neighbors and collaborators on NW 11th and Davis. Now, they are combining forces to provide theater audiences and event-goers a dining option within the Armory's beautifully designed lobby: dinner and a show!

Starting October 1, theater patrons will be able to order Deschutes Brewery's gourmet pub grub menu items at the Armory Bar from 5:30-7:00 p.m., which will then be delivered to the patron inside the Armory lobby to be enjoyed before the plays, musicals, and community events that take place throughout the year.

“Deschutes Brewery's partnership with PCS has been a highlight for us since we opened in 2008,” says Deschutes' Executive General Manager, Kitra Musick. “The Pearl District is such a special place in Portland, one that showcases our arts and entertainment scene which is integral to the success of small and local businesses in the neighborhood. We look forward to our continued partnership as the Pearl District continues to welcome back Portland residents and visitors from afar.”

This announcement highlights the strength of community partnerships in the Pearl neighborhood as Portland continues with its efforts to revitalize the downtown sectors after a difficult economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we thought was a one to three year rebound from the closures around the pandemic have turned into a three to five year rebuild of the downtown sector,” explains PCS's Managing Director, Liam Kaas-Lentz. “Portland's arts and culture venues and restaurants/bars are so closely tied. It's only by supporting each other and offering new and exciting opportunities for community members to engage with the downtown that we will be able to repair and reinvigorate our city's creative capital.”

With plays, musicals, and more on stage nearly every night of the week, Portland Center Stage's patrons will indulge in the Brewery's dishes made from scratch with the best possible local ingredients such as the shareable IPA pretzel, elk burgers, and more.

Find the Deschutes menu here.

Check out Portland Center Stage's 23-24 Season. Buy tickets here.

Portland Center Stage's mission is to create transcendent theatrical experiences and community programs that break down the barriers separating people. We support our community in celebrating the full scope of humanity, appreciating difference, and fostering belonging. PCS was established in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and became independent in 1994. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Marissa Wolf and Managing Director Liam Kaas-Lentz, the company produces a mix of classic, contemporary, and world-premiere productions, along with a variety of high-quality education and community programs. As part of its dedication to new play development, the company has produced 28 world premieres, many of which were developed at its JAW New Play Festival. PCS's home is The Armory, a historic building originally constructed in 1891. After a major renovation, The Armory opened in 2006 as the first building on the National Register of Historic Places, the first performing arts venue in the country, and the first building in Portland to achieve a LEED Platinum rating.

Portland Center Stage is committed to identifying and interrupting instances of racism and all forms of oppression through the principles of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA). Learn more at pcs.org/idea.

Deschutes Brewery is a family and employee-owned craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing the glacier fed waters of the Deschutes River and local hop farmers around Washington and Oregon, Deschutes has been a pioneer in creating award-winning, Damn Tasty Beer since 1988. As a leader with key brands such as Fresh Squeezed IPA, the award-winning and top-selling Black Butte Porter, and Boneyard Brewery, Deschutes holds a high standard of craftsmanship and quality while continuing to push the envelope with innovative barrel-aged beers and creative small batch brews. Committed to community and sustainability, Deschutes beer can be found at their local Bend and Portland taprooms as well as through a selection of local retailers and bottle shops across the US. Learn more at www.deschutesbrewery.com.