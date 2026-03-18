MURDER ON THE MISSION TO MARS! Will Premiere At Fertile Ground Festival Of New Works

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Zero Gravity Productions will present the world premiere of MURDER ON THE MISSION TO MARS! as part of the 2026 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works in Portland.

Written and performed by David Jacobson, the solo comedy follows six passengers aboard a spaceship bound for Mars as they attempt to solve a locked-room murder mystery. The production features Jacobson portraying the full cast of characters in a sci-fi story that draws on classic whodunit conventions.

The play is directed by Brooke Totman, co-artistic director of 100 Lives Repertory, and was developed with director Mark Kenward. Jacobson’s previous solo works, Theme Park and Dog’s Misery Swamp, have been presented at fringe festivals in the United States and Canada.

Performances are scheduled for April 11 at 7:30 p.m., April 12 at 5:00 p.m., April 15 at 7:30 p.m., April 18 at 8:00 p.m., April 19 at 5:00 p.m., and April 23 at 7:30 p.m. at 21ten Theatre, located at 2110 SE 10th Avenue in Portland.

The production is part of the 2026 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a program of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance that showcases new work by local artists. The festival will run April 10 through April 26.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets are $15 general admission, with discounts available for festival pass holders, seniors, students, and Arts for All participants. For more information, visit MurderontheMissiontoMars.com or fertilegroundpdx.org.