METAVERSE Comes to Corrib Theatre This Month

Performances run Nov. 26 â€“ Dec. 18, 2022.

Nov. 08, 2022 Â 

In the near future, a tech developer has been tasked with replicating the sensation of human touch in Virtual Reality, which is also the only means by which she is able to communicate with her teenage daughter in an eerily restricted society. As the bureaucracy of her company becomes more opaque and genuine human contact more elusive, her paranoia mounts-or are her fears justified?

For our fall show, Corrib Theatre presents Metaverse by Palestinian-Irish playwright Hannah Khalil, directed by our new Artistic Director, Holly Griffith. The play is set in the near future and explores the fragility of human connection in Virtual Reality as a tech developer aches to communicate with her young daughter.

"Hannah Khalil wrote Metaverse a year before the Covid-19 pandemic when she was forced to communicate virtually with her daughter during a particularly intense flu infection. The work is eerily prescient, as it explores the benefits and challenges to connecting in virtual reality, and the social and political implications of borders in the digital universe." - Holly Griffith, Director

DIRECTOR: Holly Griffith

CAST: Jerilyn Armstrong, Annabel Cantor, Quinn Mulligan, & Wynee Hu

CREATIVE TEAM: Kyra Sanford (Set Design), Allison Normin Johnson (Costume Design), Kelly Terry (Lighting Design), Quinn Mulligan (Sound Design), Abbie Northrop (Stage Manager/Production Manager/ Assistant Director), Amanda Vander Hyde (Intimacy and Fight Choreographer)




ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Returns To Portland Center Stage Photo
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Returns To Portland Center Stage
George Bailey, Clarence, and the Bedford Falls community will come to life at Portland Center Stage this holiday season, in a fresh, inventive reimagining of the beloved holiday story. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will begin preview performances on November 19, open on November 25, and run through December 24 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Tickets are on sale now.
Experience Theatre Project Presents A DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROLÂ  Photo
Experience Theatre Project Presents A DRUNK CHRISTMAS CAROLÂ 
Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's resident professional theatre company, is remounting its 2020 virtual performance as a live, in-person reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol at the Beaverton Masonic Lodge in historic downtown Beaverton.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens The 22-23 Broadway Series At The Orpheum! Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens The 22-23 Broadway Series At The Orpheum!
The American Theatre Guild presents the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.
Fuse Theatre Ensemble Presents OUR TOWN Through The Queer Lens Photo
Fuse Theatre Ensemble Presents OUR TOWN Through The Queer Lens
Fuse Theatre Ensemble presentsÂ Our Town by Thronton Wilder. Performances runÂ Dec. 2-24, 2022, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

