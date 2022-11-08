METAVERSE Comes to Corrib Theatre This Month

In the near future, a tech developer has been tasked with replicating the sensation of human touch in Virtual Reality, which is also the only means by which she is able to communicate with her teenage daughter in an eerily restricted society. As the bureaucracy of her company becomes more opaque and genuine human contact more elusive, her paranoia mounts-or are her fears justified?

For our fall show, Corrib Theatre presents Metaverse by Palestinian-Irish playwright Hannah Khalil, directed by our new Artistic Director, Holly Griffith. The play is set in the near future and explores the fragility of human connection in Virtual Reality as a tech developer aches to communicate with her young daughter.

"Hannah Khalil wrote Metaverse a year before the Covid-19 pandemic when she was forced to communicate virtually with her daughter during a particularly intense flu infection. The work is eerily prescient, as it explores the benefits and challenges to connecting in virtual reality, and the social and political implications of borders in the digital universe." - Holly Griffith, Director

DIRECTOR: Holly Griffith

CAST: Jerilyn Armstrong, Annabel Cantor, Quinn Mulligan, & Wynee Hu

CREATIVE TEAM: Kyra Sanford (Set Design), Allison Normin Johnson (Costume Design), Kelly Terry (Lighting Design), Quinn Mulligan (Sound Design), Abbie Northrop (Stage Manager/Production Manager/ Assistant Director), Amanda Vander Hyde (Intimacy and Fight Choreographer)