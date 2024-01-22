Love, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage Productions

Directed by Scott Palmer, this deeply intimate show challenges preconceived notions and offers a unique perspective on the human experience.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Love, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage Productions

Love, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage Productions

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro's resident professional theater company, challenges what we think we know about neurodiversity with World Builders by Johnna Adams, directed by Scott Palmer.

"World Builders asks us to reimagine what it means to be 'mentally ill,' and asks audiences to set aside what they think they know and be open to a different perspective" says Palmer, "this is a deeply intimate show, and I think putting two characters who struggle with mental illness and autism - and do so in such a relatable and accessible way - center stage is unique."

World Builders is both a departure from, and return to Bag&Baggage's roots. It is a contemporary play in both writing and production, rather than a classic or historical production that the company has been known for. At the same time, this production sees a number of past Bag&Baggage performers and designers returning to work on this show. This includes Palmer himself, who founded the company, as well as Jim Ricks-White (former technical director of the company) as the lighting designer, former in-house costume designer Mel Heller returns to lend her designs to this production, and actors Victoria Alvarez-Chacon and Tim Gouran were both seen on The Vault stage within the past two years (in Red Velvet, and The Last White Man respectively). Palmer remarks, "one of the things I am enjoying most about coming back and working with B&B is that I am able to direct more contemporary works. I still love the classics for sure, but WB will mark the third piece of contemporary drama I've directed for B&B and I am really loving the chance to work with these incredibly gifted artists on modern theatre!"

World Builders takes an unflinching look at the way in which our society treats - or doesn't treat - those with neurodiversity and mental illness. The play centers on Max and Whitney, two individuals with a compulsive draw towards creating and living in the richly detailed worlds they've constructed in their minds. As they undergo a clinical drug trial meant to cure them of what their doctors have diagnosed as schizoid personality disorder, they grapple with what being cured means for their worlds, and examine what it might be like to create a world they can both inhabit together.

Bag&Baggage hopes to partner with a number of mental health and autism advocacy and awareness organizations for this production, and to bolster the show itself with talk-backs and discussions on the themes lead by members of the mental health and neurodiversity community.

World Builders opens February 16th and runs through March 3rd at Bag&Baggage's The Vault theatre in Hillsboro. Tickets can be found online at bagnbaggage.org, by emailing boxoffice@bagnbaggage.org, or by calling 503-345-9590.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
PassinArt, Oregons Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing Director Photo
PassinArt, Oregon's Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing Director

PassinArt, Oregon's oldest Black Theater, welcomes back co-founder Dr. Clarice Bailey as Managing Director.

2
Tonights Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather Photo
Tonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather

In an effort to ensure the safety of patrons, the touring company and Keller Auditorium staff, the performance of Disney’s The Lion King in Portland at Keller Auditorium tonight, Friday, January 19 at 7:30pm is cancelled due to ongoing icy conditions.

3
International Percussion Sensation STOMP Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall In February! Photo
International Percussion Sensation STOMP Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall In February!

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, is coming to The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, TX in February 2024. Presented by The American Theatre Guild, don't miss this incredible show!

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Portland! Winners include Clackamas Repertory Theatre, PassinArt Theatre Company, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Kimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAKKimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAK
Love, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage ProductionsLove, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage Productions
PassinArt, Oregon's Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing DirectorPassinArt, Oregon's Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing Director
Tonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to WeatherTonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING in Portland A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (2/14-2/18)Tracker
My Fair Lady in Portland My Fair Lady
Hult Center (4/12-4/14)
And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little in Portland And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (3/23-3/31)
Neave Trio in Portland Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything in Portland Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/19-4/21)
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios in Portland Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
Sweeney Todd in Portland Sweeney Todd
Twilight Theater Company (10/18-11/10)
Time for Three in Portland Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
Brighton Beach Memoirs in Portland Brighton Beach Memoirs
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (2/17-3/03)
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You