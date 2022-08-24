Live Wire Radio Kicks Off Its 18th Season With A Live Show At The Alberta Rose Theatre

Hosted by the incredible Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello, Live Wire Radio's season opener takes the stage at the Alberta Rose Theater on September 22nd at 7:30pm for an evening of fascinating interviews and live performances featuring Conan O'Brien's infamous assistant and author of the book The World's Worst Assistant, Sona Movsesian, fan-favorite comedian and actor Marcella Arguello, author of the new humor collection I'm More Dateable than a Plate of Refried Beans, Ginny Hogan, and a musical performance by Portland-based spiritual jazz duo Brown Calculus!

Get to know our guests:

Over her twelve years of assisting Conan O'Brien, Sona Movsesian has learned a few tips and tricks when it comes to being the world's best assistant...or has she? Through humor, wit, and illustrations, her upcoming book The World's Worst Assistant flips the script on what it means to become an indispensable employee. Movsesian also cohosts Conan's podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, and stars in a regular IGTV show hosted on @TeamCoco every Friday called "Sona Fixes Your Life." True to form, Movsesian regularly forgets to put Conan's appointments in his calendar. She lives in LA with her husband and twin sons.

Marcella Arguello is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor whose comedy knows no bounds; she eagerly discusses any and every topic that tickles her. From dating short guys - she has no other options at 6'2'' - to being mistaken for a man, to her Latinx identity, and her take on race and gender, no wild stories and situations she's gotten herself into is out of reach. Marcella is the host and producer of Women Crush, the hottest and most diverse stand-up show at The Hollywood Improv Lab. Her debut album, The Woke Bully - which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and was named "One Of The Best Comedy Albums of 2019" by NPR Program Bullseye - is a combination of Marcella's unique perspective and honesty which captures what it's like to experience her life.

Ginny Hogan is an LA-based writer and stand-up comic. Her new humor collection, I'm More Dateable than a Plate of Refried Beans, is a laugh-out-loud exploration of the ups and downs of modern romance. Forbes named her a "rising star of satire" for her comedy. Hogan's writing has appeared in the New Yorker, Atlantic, New York Times, McSweeney's, and Vulture.

Brown Calculus is a Gemini musical duo that complicates the sonic expectations of the R&B genre. Voted one of Portland's Best New Bands in 2018, Vaughn Kimmons and Andre Burgos embody a sound that can only be described as a kind of "spacey soul that should be sold in health-and-wellness stores" (Willamette Week). Rooted in the Black ancestral tradition of spiritual jazz, the duo crafts trance-inducing sonic offerings geared to enwrap the listener in love. The band's first EP, Live at the Map Room was, well, recorded live in front of an intimate audience at the Map Room recording studio in Portland, Oregon. Brown Calculus is a synergistic musical project of collaboration and care that you'll want to listen to on repeat.

___

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $45 for preferred seating, and we are now offering special discounted tickets ($20) for students and young professionals, under age 35. Purchase tickets here.

Season passes for our Fall 2022 Season are available for purchase here.

LIVE WIRE is an independently produced non-profit in Portland, Oregon. The public radio show artfully blends unpredictable conversation, live music, and original comedy featuring all types of cultural talent and creative minds, from emerging artists to established acts. We champion the curious-minded by producing witty, engaging, spirited, and genuine live and listening experiences for our audience and for ourselves.

LIVE WIRE was founded in 2004 and is now broadcast weekly on over 200 radio stations nationwide and heard by over 350,000 listeners weekly.

For more information about Live Wire, please visit www.livewireradio.org.