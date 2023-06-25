Lakewood Theatre Company to Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Next Month

To kick off the summer season Lakewood Theatre Company will be presenting the Portland area premiere of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES, a jukebox musical comedy by Roger Bean, that takes a cotton-candy-colored musical trip down memory lane. Directed by Thomas C. Graff, the production will continue through August 20, 2023, on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Theatre Company. Journey with us to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet The Marvelous Wonderettes: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. The show follows their lives and loves from prom night to their 10-year reunion. The score highlights over 20 chart-topping hits of the 50s and 60s, including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” and “It's My Party.”

The musical begins at Lakewood July 14, 2023, and continues through August 20, 2023. Performances are Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (August 12) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances (August 2 and 16) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. The production's Title Sponsor is Bonnie Conger and the Directorial Sponsor is The Lakewood Center Associates.

Ticket prices are $42/adults and $40/seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at Click Here.

On Wednesdays, August 2 and August 16, the theatre continues its Wine on Wednesday program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances, there will be a complimentary wine tasting (August 2) or whiskey tasting (August 16) one hour before curtain courtesy of an Oregon vineyard/distillery. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The Marvelous Wonderettes is a jukebox musical that takes audiences on a journey back in time to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean (Emily Smith), Cindy Lou (Alyssa Beckman), Missy (Lindy Hatcher), and Suzy (Blythe Woodland) - four high school friends with big dreams and even bigger personalities.

The show, with pop songs from the 1950s and 1960s, pays homage to the high school Songleader squads of the 50s. When called upon to perform at their senior prom as a last-minute replacement, Springfield High Songleaders Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, rally together to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony. As they take the stage to perform classic hits from the '50s and '60s, we watch as their rivalries, romances, and friendships unfold before our eyes with bubblegum pop hits like "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," and "Stupid Cupid,"

In Act II, we jump forward 10 years, where The Wonderettes come together once again to perform for their 10-year reunion. Using popular 1960s songs this time, we can reflect on their dreams from high school and the challenges and achievements they have experienced since.

Director Thomas C. Graff notes, “The Marvelous Wonderettes is so much fun! Come join us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane that will leave audiences tapping their toes and humming along."

LTC's production of The Marvelous Wonderettes is directed by Thomas C. Graff, the choreographer is Terry Brock, Lou Ann Ames is assistant to the choreographer, and the music director is Cyndy Ramsey-Rier. The stage manager is Kendra Comerford, scenic design is by Bill Burbach, sound design is by Michael Bard, lighting design is by Demetri Pavlatos, costume design is by Debra Bruneaux, props are by Micah Steury, and the producer is Steve Knox.

About Lakewood Theatre Company

71 Years of Live Theatre: Founded as a not-for-profit organization in 1952, Lakewood Theatre Company is a theatre dedicated to the study and presentation of drama in all its forms; the training and development of actors; and the creation, maintenance, and operation of a theatre in which to present plays and other forms of entertainment. Lakewood Theatre Company is the oldest continually operated, not-for-profit theatre company in the Portland Metropolitan area. It annually provides more than 350 theatre artists the opportunity to learn and display their craft and attracts more than 35,000 people to its shows.



Photo Credit: Triumph Photography.