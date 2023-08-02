Lakewood Theatre Company Resumes Performances of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Previous shows were cancelled due to illness in the cast.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Lakewood Theatre Company Resumes Performances of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Lakewood Theatre Company resumes performances of The Marvelous Wonderettes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. 

“We had canceled 4 performances last week due to illness in the cast” says LTC Executive Producer, Steve Knox. “The cast is comprised of only four actresses who each have unique individual solo voices plus an incredible blend of four-part harmonies in 20 of the 21 numbers in the show.” 

The Marvelous Wonderettes had completed two weeks of performances and the word of mouth had spawned rapid ticket sales in addition to a strong subscriber base. All ticket holders for the 4 cancelled performances were able to be reschedule during remainder of the run. 

The Marvelous Wonderettes is a jukebox musical that takes audiences on a trip back in time to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean (Emily Smith), Cindy Lou (Alyssa Beckman), Missy (Lindy Hatcher), and Suzy (Blythe Woodland) - four high school friends with big dreams and even bigger personalities Journey with us to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet The Marvelous Wonderettes: four girls with hopes as big as their crinoline skirts. The show follows their lives and loves from prom night to their 10-year reunion. The score highlights over 20 chart-topping hits of the 50s and 60s, including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” and “It’s My Party.”

Performances will resume Wednesday August 2, and continue through August 20, 2023. Additional performances may be added. Performances are: Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (August 12) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances August 2 and 16 at 7:30 PM. The production’s Title Sponsor is Bonnie Conger and the Directorial Sponsor is The Lakewood Center Associates.

LTC’s production of The Marvelous Wonderettes is directed by Thomas C. Graff, the choreographer is Terry Brock,  Lou Ann Ames is assistant to the choreographer, and the music director is Cyndy Ramsey-Rier. The stage manager is Kendra Comerford, scenic design is by Bill Burbach, sound design is by Michael Bard, lighting design is by Demetri Pavlatos, costume design is by Debra Bruneaux, props are by Micah Steury, and the producer is Steve Knox.




