Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The Classic Noël Coward Comedy, BLITHE SPIRIT

For its 70th anniversary season, Lakewood Theatre Company in Lake Oswego, Oregon will be presenting a reprise of the first show ever done by the company; the classic comedy Blithe Spirit by Sir Noël Coward. Filled with witty repartee, the play is a spirited farce about a British novelist whose home is haunted by a mischievous ghost.

The production, directed by David Sikking , will continue through Sunday October 16, 2022. Performances are Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (October 1) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances (September 28 and October 12) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. The Title Sponsors for Blithe Spirit are Bill & Barbara Warner. The Directorial Sponsor is Bonnie Conger, and the Guest Artist Sponsor is the Lakewood Center Associates.

Ticket prices are $39 for adults and $36.00 for seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org or CLICK HERE to order tickets.

On Wednesdays, September 28 and October 12, the theatre continues its Wine/Whiskey on Wednesday program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances, there will be a complimentary wine tasting (September 28) or whiskey tasting (October 12) one hour before curtain courtesy of an Oregon vineyard/distillery. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

Many relationships are haunted by the memory of past loves, but few are haunted by the past loves themselves. Successful author Charles Condomine ( Murren Kennedy ) is content with his life. Having lost his first wife Elvira (Jayna Sweet) seven years previously, he has remarried and is more or less happy with his new wife Ruth (Elizabeth Jackson).

In researching material for his next book about a fraudulent spiritualist, Charles invites a local medium, Madame Arcati (Caren Graham), to conduct a seance. The cynical Charles, however, gets more than he bargained for when Madame Arcati successfully re-materializes Elvira, who wreaks havoc throughout the Condomine household. In the dazzling, mannered world of Sir Noël Coward, the result is one of the funniest ghost stories ever to grace the stage. Battling brides, wild special effects and one of the zaniest mystics of all time make this comedy a must-see. Other players in the talented cast include Samantha Blaine Stephanie Crowley , and David Heath