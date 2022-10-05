Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE ROAR OF THE GREASEPAINT - THE SMELL OF THE CROWD, October 21-22

Musical presented as part of The Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems.

Portland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE ROAR OF THE GREASEPAINT - THE SMELL OF THE CROWD, October 21-22

The Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems, is back for its thirteenth season at Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage. This year three musicals will be presented: The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd (Oct 21-22, 2022), The Happy Time (Feb. 17-18, 2023), and Celebration (April 14-15, 2023). This year's theme, in honor of Lakewood's 70th Anniversary Season, is "Celebrating Shows Once Performed at Lakewood Theatre Company."

The shows, staged in a concert/cabaret style, are presented script-in-hand, with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production). The first offering of the series, The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd, will have only three performances: Friday, October 21 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, October 22 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

This 1964 musical has book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newly. It was originally produced on the Broadway stage by David Merrick. At Lakewood Theatre, the production was originally staged in 1969. Lakewood's 2022 production is directed by Dennis Corwin and the musical director is Jeffrey Michael Kauffman. Performances are on Lakewood Theatre's Side Door stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The series sponsor is Fritz Camp and the curatorial sponsor is Jack's Overhead Door.

A rousing music-hall allegory, The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd explores British class structure through the antics of two comic figures: Sir (Russ Cowan), who has everything, and Cocky (Adam Roper), who has nothing. The two clowns fiercely compete in a "Game of Life," in which Sir holds every advantage. Cocky struggles to overcome the obstacles Sir lays in his path, and soon grows as judgmental and bellicose as Sir himself. In time, Cocky and Sir reconcile and develop a mutual, if cautious, understanding.

The cast of Lakewood's production also includes Jessica Maxey, Amy Lichtenstein, Delphon "DJ" Curtis, and Lindsay Reed. The musical is best known for introducing the standards "A Wonderful Day Like Today," "Who Can I Turn To?," "Feeling Good," and "The Joker."

The show title is a transposition of the phrase "the smell of the greasepaint, the roar of the crowd," referring to the experience of theatre performers. Ticket prices are $20 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201321®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakewood-center.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/.





More Hot Stories For You


THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT Staged Readings Announced at Corrib TheatreTHE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT Staged Readings Announced at Corrib Theatre
October 4, 2022

Corrib Theatre presents a Staged Reading of The Frederick Douglass Project—co-written by Psalmayene 24 and Deirdre Kinahan. The Project explores Frederick Douglass' consequential visit to Ireland during the Great Hunger (Famine) of 1845, and imagines his meditations on freedom and bondage during that time.
Theatre Organizations Condemn Threats Made Against Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki GarrettTheatre Organizations Condemn Threats Made Against Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett
October 3, 2022

The Dramatists Guild, Theater Communications Group and the Shakespeare Theatre Association have released a statement condemning threats made against Nataki Garrett,  Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. 
Portland Opera Announces 2022/23 Ensemble Leaders Fellowship ProgramPortland Opera Announces 2022/23 Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program
September 30, 2022

Portland Opera has announced the second year of the Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program—a new program to move the art form forward by providing career advancement opportunities for individuals who have been historically underrepresented in the world of opera, in both administrative and artistic roles.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To Portland in OctoberTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To Portland in October
September 29, 2022

The first National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, based on Harper Lee's classic novel, comes to Portland's Keller Auditorium from October 18 through 23.
Play On Shakespeare Announces Upcoming Seasons For Fall, Winter, and SpringPlay On Shakespeare Announces Upcoming Seasons For Fall, Winter, and Spring
September 28, 2022

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, today announces their Fall 2022, Winter 2023 & Spring 2023 Seasons.