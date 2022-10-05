Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE ROAR OF THE GREASEPAINT - THE SMELL OF THE CROWD, October 21-22

The Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems, is back for its thirteenth season at Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage. This year three musicals will be presented: The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd (Oct 21-22, 2022), The Happy Time (Feb. 17-18, 2023), and Celebration (April 14-15, 2023). This year's theme, in honor of Lakewood's 70th Anniversary Season, is "Celebrating Shows Once Performed at Lakewood Theatre Company."

The shows, staged in a concert/cabaret style, are presented script-in-hand, with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production). The first offering of the series, The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd, will have only three performances: Friday, October 21 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, October 22 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

This 1964 musical has book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newly. It was originally produced on the Broadway stage by David Merrick. At Lakewood Theatre, the production was originally staged in 1969. Lakewood's 2022 production is directed by Dennis Corwin and the musical director is Jeffrey Michael Kauffman. Performances are on Lakewood Theatre's Side Door stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The series sponsor is Fritz Camp and the curatorial sponsor is Jack's Overhead Door.

A rousing music-hall allegory, The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd explores British class structure through the antics of two comic figures: Sir (Russ Cowan), who has everything, and Cocky (Adam Roper), who has nothing. The two clowns fiercely compete in a "Game of Life," in which Sir holds every advantage. Cocky struggles to overcome the obstacles Sir lays in his path, and soon grows as judgmental and bellicose as Sir himself. In time, Cocky and Sir reconcile and develop a mutual, if cautious, understanding.

The cast of Lakewood's production also includes Jessica Maxey, Amy Lichtenstein, Delphon "DJ" Curtis, and Lindsay Reed. The musical is best known for introducing the standards "A Wonderful Day Like Today," "Who Can I Turn To?," "Feeling Good," and "The Joker."

The show title is a transposition of the phrase "the smell of the greasepaint, the roar of the crowd," referring to the experience of theatre performers. Ticket prices are $20 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201321®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakewood-center.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/.