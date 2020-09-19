Lakewood Center For The Arts Presents Online Art Exhibit DISRUPTION

Disruption is an online exhibition that will be available from October 2 – November 1, 2020.

Following the events of the first half of 2020, Lakewood Center for the Arts through its Festival of the Arts program began reaching out to artists to create new works about Disruption. Whether through the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter movements, social change, politics, or environmental emergencies, our lives have dramatically shifted. Artists in the online Disruption exhibit will present stunning pieces that show our previous lives side by side with the lives we are living now. Starting October 1 the exhibit will be available at: https://lofestival.org/

You Are So Far Away (photograph printed on metal) by Natalie Wood is one example of the visceral art that will be displayed in the online Disruption exhibit. In this piece, Wood takes a common landscape reflection and transforms a city skyline into a forest. She says, "During the pandemic I retreat into my home, into my mind, and into nature. It's sometimes difficult to make sense of my memories of a past life, living non-stop with the present reality of sheltering in place. Memories drown below the surface of this newfound uncertainty, and while everything is chaos or cancellations, it feels like the opposite is true. My busy streets are replaced with calm lakes. Appointments with friends are replaced by visits with silent trees. I am closer to life and yet desperate to go back to the living."

Lakewood hopes this exhibit will bring people together in realizing they are not alone throughout these challenges. We are all figuring out what this unfamiliar, disrupted world is like one step at a time. The best we can do is work together and use art to guide our conversations.

Disruption is an online exhibition that will be available from October 2 - November 1, 2020. All artwork through this Festival of the Arts transition event will be for sale, and each piece will be displayed with a video of the artist explaining their work and/or process.

