LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at Portland Center Stage

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Portland Center Stage at The Armory has announced the return of the cult favorite Ashman & Menken musical Little Shop of Horrors this holiday season. Featuring the “First Lady of Portland Blues” LaRhonda Steele as the Voice of Audrey II, Portland Center Stage's all new production of Little Shop… runs November 15–December 24 on the Main Stage.

Last produced by PCS in 2016, Little Shop of Horrors remains wildly popular around the world. From its origins as a 1960 non-musical comedy-horror film directed by Roger Corman, to its Off-Broadway musical debut in 1982, the 1986 musical film adaptation, 2003 Broadway debut, countless touring and regional theater productions, and the currently running Off-Broadway revival, Little Shop…holds a unique place in the American canon. Audiences never seem to tire of Seymour and Audrey's star-crossed love story, the doo-wop style score, or the onstage spectacle featuring a larger than life carnivorous plant.

“I think what we've cooked up will remind audiences of everything they love about Little Shop of Horrors with a few new tricks and treats,” says PCS Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller, who also directs this production.

Those treats include the casting of blues powerhouse LaRhonda Steele as the Voice of Audrey II, a role typically filled by male baritones. However, Steele's rich, soulful voice is an unexpectedly perfect match for the dangerously mischievous man-eating plant.

“Casting LaRhonda Steele as the Voice of Audrey II was a no-brainer. What an incredible opportunity to have a living legend feed us all in this killer role,” Miller says. “Along with Ms. Steele, we have a wonderful assortment of mostly local Portland performers that I'm thrilled to create and collaborate with.”

Local cast members include Leah Yorkston as Audrey; Danielle Barker, Lydia Fleming, and Lo Steele as the urchin trio Chiffon, Crystal, and Ronnette; Michael Feldman as Orin and Others; Puppeteer Austin Comfort as The Plant (Audrey Two); and Swings Phon, Victor Polanco, and Quinton Gardner. New York-based actors Ken Krugman and Isaiah Reynolds round out the cast as Mr. Mushnik and Seymour.

The mostly local design and production team includes repeat PCS collaborators Music Director DeReau K. Farrar, Choreographer Adam Fleming, Costume Designer Lucy Wells, Scenic Designer Derek Easton, and Sound Designer Scott Thorson. Portland-based Puppet Designer Alyssa Marie is making her PCS debut with her all new playful xenomorph-inspired iterations of the killer plant. New York-based Marika Kent returns as Lighting Designer, having previously collaborated with Miller on PCS's productions of Sweeney Todd, Choir Boy, Clyde's, and August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean.

While the November/December performance slot generally lends itself to holiday-themed programming, PCS is confident that a big, lively musical will be a refreshing change of pace for theatre-goers. The atmosphere at The Armory will certainly be festive, but, Miller adds, “In the spirit of 'Keeping Portland Weird,' we're offering the opportunity to have a bloody good time in a non-denominational way with the brilliant work of Ashman & Menken. It feels like the best way I could spend the holidays.”

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