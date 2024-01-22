Kimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAK

Kimo Camat will make her Alberta Rose Theater Debut in Kiki's Delivery Service of Love Songs and Heartbreak.



“Love can only be described in the way it is lived: in parts”

Kiki's Delivery Service of Love Songs and Heartbreak is a captivating musical journey that transcends the boundaries of love, heartbreak, and the rollercoaster of emotions in between. This concert curated by local actor/singer Kimo Camat is a heartfelt exploration of love's highs and lows, punctuated with soul-stirring love songs, evocative spoken word poetry, and tales of unforgettable (and sometimes cringe-worthy) dating experiences.

Fusing Funk, Neo Soul, and a dash of Musical Theatre, Kimo and his band will take you to sonic heights with soulful covers and premiering an original piece.

This show is a celebration that invites you to honor that special someone in your life – whether it's a cherished coworker, an elusive crush, or even just a dear friend.

In a world where Valentine's Day can elicit both euphoria and melancholy, “Kiki's Delivery Service of Love Songs and Heartbreak” is a safe haven for all. For those who find themselves in the ambivalence of this day, this is a reminder that you're not alone – the heartaches, ice cream, and existential moments in the shower are part of the shared human experience.

Kimo Camat has had the privilege to spend the last 16 years creating art on stage and has found solace in singing and performing. His band includes Mak Kastelic (piano), Joseph Mammarella (guitar), Juliet Terrill (bass), Paul Van Sickle (drums), Christina Avellan Mantilla / Kristin Robinson / Brave Sohacki (backing vocals).

When: Thursday, February, 8th @ 7:30 PM

Where: The Alberta Rose Theater, 3000 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Tickets: $20 Advance, $25 At the Door ; Click Here