Kimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAK

Fusing Funk, Neo Soul, and a dash of Musical Theatre, Kimo and his band will take you to sonic heights with soulful covers and premiering an original piece.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Kimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAK

Kimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAK

Kimo Camat will make her Alberta Rose Theater Debut in Kiki's Delivery Service of Love Songs and Heartbreak.

“Love can only be described in the way it is lived: in parts”

Kiki's Delivery Service of Love Songs and Heartbreak is a captivating musical journey that transcends the boundaries of love, heartbreak, and the rollercoaster of emotions in between. This concert curated by local actor/singer Kimo Camat is a heartfelt exploration of love's highs and lows, punctuated with soul-stirring love songs, evocative spoken word poetry, and tales of unforgettable (and sometimes cringe-worthy) dating experiences. 

Fusing Funk, Neo Soul, and a dash of Musical Theatre, Kimo and his band will take you to sonic heights with soulful covers and premiering an original piece.

This show is a celebration that invites you to honor that special someone in your life – whether it's a cherished coworker, an elusive crush, or even just a dear friend.
In a world where Valentine's Day can elicit both euphoria and melancholy, “Kiki's Delivery Service of Love Songs and Heartbreak” is a safe haven for all. For those who find themselves in the ambivalence of this day, this is a reminder that you're not alone – the heartaches, ice cream, and existential moments in the shower are part of the shared human experience.

Kimo Camat has had the privilege to spend the last 16 years creating art on stage and has found solace in singing and performing. His band includes Mak Kastelic (piano), Joseph Mammarella (guitar), Juliet Terrill (bass), Paul Van Sickle (drums), Christina Avellan Mantilla / Kristin Robinson / Brave Sohacki (backing vocals).

When: Thursday, February, 8th @ 7:30 PM

Where: The Alberta Rose Theater, 3000 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Tickets: $20 Advance, $25 At the Door ; Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Love, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage Photo
Love, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage Productions

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro's resident professional theater company, challenges what we think we know about neurodiversity with World Builders by Johnna Adams, directed by Scott Palmer.

2
PassinArt, Oregons Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing Director Photo
PassinArt, Oregon's Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing Director

PassinArt, Oregon's oldest Black Theater, welcomes back co-founder Dr. Clarice Bailey as Managing Director.

3
Tonights Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather Photo
Tonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather

In an effort to ensure the safety of patrons, the touring company and Keller Auditorium staff, the performance of Disney’s The Lion King in Portland at Keller Auditorium tonight, Friday, January 19 at 7:30pm is cancelled due to ongoing icy conditions.

4
International Percussion Sensation STOMP Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall In February! Photo
International Percussion Sensation STOMP Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall In February!

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, is coming to The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, TX in February 2024. Presented by The American Theatre Guild, don't miss this incredible show!

More Hot Stories For You

Kimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAKKimo Camat Makes Alberta Rose Theater Debut In KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF LOVE SONGS AND HEARTBREAK
Love, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage ProductionsLove, Neurodiversity, And Alternate Mental Realities In WORLD BUILDERS At Bag&Baggage Productions
PassinArt, Oregon's Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing DirectorPassinArt, Oregon's Oldest Black Theater, Appoints Clarice Bailey as Managing Director
Tonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to WeatherTonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING in Portland A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (2/14-2/18)Tracker
My Fair Lady in Portland My Fair Lady
Hult Center (4/12-4/14)
And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little in Portland And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (3/23-3/31)
Neave Trio in Portland Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything in Portland Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/19-4/21)
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios in Portland Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
Sweeney Todd in Portland Sweeney Todd
Twilight Theater Company (10/18-11/10)
Time for Three in Portland Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
Brighton Beach Memoirs in Portland Brighton Beach Memoirs
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (2/17-3/03)
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You