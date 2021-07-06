Chamber Music Northwest Presents 2021 SUMMER FESTIVAL

With a festival that began July 1, Chamber Music Northwest presents the final weekend of the 2021 Summer Festival which continues through July 25. The 51st annual festival featured four weeks of live musical programming, as well as an at-home summer festival series.

For week four of the 2021 Summer Festival, CMNW is offering four more live, limited seating, in-person concerts through July 25 at Reed College's Kaul Auditorium. With releases dropping exactly two weeks after the LIVE festival premiere, the AT-HOME Festival began July 15 featuring produced recordings of the festival's live concerts. This week, WEEK 2 programs - world premiere A Song by Mahler, Sounds of Brilliance and Unity, and Vesper Flight & Les Adieux premieres - will stream online with an AT-HOME Festival single or all-access pass. The AT-HOME concerts can be viewed online at cmnw.org through August 31.

WEEK 4: CLOSING WEEK - REFLECT, REJOICE & REIMAGINE

The final week of the 2021 Summer Festival features CMNW 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence the Brentano Quartet and the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio in Classical masterpieces by Haydn, Schubert, and Brahms. The inspired festival finale presents the astounding bass-baritone Davóne Tines in selections from his deeply moving MASS, and Schubert's divine cello quintet.

PROGRAM 7: Reflecting Upon Classics

Thursday, July 22 @ 7:30 pm

Friday, July 23 @ 7:30 pm

Reed College, Kaul Auditorium

The internationally renowned Brentano String Quartet begin their tenure as CMNW's 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence merging their "luxuriously warm sound and yearning lyricism" (The New York Times) with the dark expression of Haydn and Barber on the first half of this program. The Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio, consisting of CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, and Paul Watkins of the Emerson String Quartet, makes its CMNW debut with Brahms's glorious C major piano trio.

• Joseph Haydn String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5

• Samuel Barber Dover Beach

• JOHANNES BRAHMS Piano Trio in C Major

ARTISTS: CMNW 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence the Brentano String Quartet, Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio, bass-baritone Davóne Tines

PROGRAM 8: Festival Finale - A Journey into the Light

Saturday, July 24 @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 25 @ 4 pm

Reed College, Kaul Auditorium

Our 2021 Festival Finale is a fitting testament to the trials and tribulations of the past 18 months, a collective journey of reflection - and now rejoicing. Bass-baritone Davóne Tines performs his groundbreaking exploration of the Mass woven through Western European, African American and 21st century traditions. As the grand finale, the Brentano String Quartet and cellist Paul Watkins perform Schubert's profound Cello Quintet - one of the most inspiring chamber works ever composed.

• DAVÓNE TINES Excerpts from Recital #1: MASS

• Franz Schubert String Quintet in C Major

ARTISTS: CMNW 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence the Brentano String Quartet, pianist Gloria Chien, bass-baritone and composer Davóne Tines, and cellist Paul Watkins of the Emerson String Quartet and Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio

CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST 2021 SUMMER FESTIVAL

LIVE Summer Festival

Thursday, July 1 - Sunday, July 25 2021

VENUE: Reed College - Kaul Auditorium, SE 28th & Woodstock

Advance ticket reservations are required.

4-concert LIVE Festival Pass + AT HOME Festival Pass: $325

Premium Reserved LIVE single ticket: $62.50

General Admission (select concerts) single ticket: $47.50

Under 30 LIVE single ticket: $20

AT-HOME Summer Festival

Thursday, July 15 - Saturday, August 7 2021

VENUE: cmnw.org

Recorded and produced concerts from the LIVE festival will premiere on cmnw.org two weeks after the live concert. These rolling online premieres begin on July 15 and run through August 7 - the entire festival is available on-demand through August 31.

AT-HOME Pass: $150

Single concert online pass (on sale July 9): $20