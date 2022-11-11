Jason Rouse Presents (WINTER) WONDERLAND This December

Jason Rouse presents (Winter) WONDERLAND, December 1st - 10th, 8:00pm at the Siren Theater, $20 general admission. Tickets On Sale Now.

After a five-year hiatus, WONDERLAND is back with the all-new, original, holiday-themed sketch comedy show (Winter) WONDERLAND. Writer/actor/director Jason Rouse (Weekend at Bernie's, Live Wire, The 3rd Floor, Sweat) is packing in Portland's finest comedic talents for a six-night stay at the Siren Theater, December 1-10.

Make the holidays a little jollier with tales of complex disguises, wilderness survival, dangerous lawn displays, Pinocchios, crummy teens, holiday parties, exotic teeth, Arthur's Theme, delicious candles, and much, much more.

Laugh your way into winter with appearances from virtuosic comedy gems Shelley McLendon, Lori Ferraro, Jed Arkley, Ted Douglass, Jeb Berrier, Laura Sams, David Burnett, Erin Jean O'Regan, Paul Glazier, Scott Engdahl, Sam Burnett, Rufus Smith, Tony Marcelino, Kyle Stebbins, Brian Adrian Koch, and up to six live children.

Six nights only, tickets on sale now! All shows at 8:00 pm, $20 general admission.