HADESTOWN To Play Buddy Holly Hall In Broadway Series Stop

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The American Theatre Guild will present Hadestown at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway at the Buddy Holly Hall Series. The production is scheduled to run April 17–19.

Featuring music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell and developed with original director Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown reimagines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice alongside the story of Hades and Persephone. The musical blends American folk and New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell an intertwined tale of love, doubt, and resilience.

The production received eight Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It originally opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2019 and resumed performances in 2021 following the pandemic shutdown.

Hadestown traces its origins to Mitchell’s early concept album and subsequent development through productions at New York Theatre Workshop, Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, and London’s National Theatre. The show continues to run on Broadway.

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 19 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.org, or by calling 806-792-8339.