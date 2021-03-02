Goldmund Quartet Concert Premiere Presented By Chamber Music Northwest March 20

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present a concert premiere featuring European sensation Goldmund Quartet on Saturday, March 20 at 7 pm PT on CMNW.org, streaming through Saturday, March 27.

This concert was recorded for CMNW at the library of the historic Polling Abbey in Bavaria, Germany. In connection with this concert, CMNW will host a live and free Musical Conversation with lecturer Michael Parloff on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 pm PT. Parloff will investigate the circumstances that influenced Puccini's Chrysanthemums and Schubert's Death and the Maiden, hosted by CMNW Co-Artistic Director Soovin Kim.

Hailed as one of the most exciting young string quartets in the world, the Goldmund Quartet's exquisitely refined playing has been awarded prizes at major competitions such as the Wigmore, Melbourne, and ARD Munich. They are the Rising Stars of the European Concert Hall Organisation leading to debut recitals at the Philharmonie de Paris, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, and the Vienna Konzerthaus. In this concert, hear the Goldmund perform dramatic chamber works written by Puccini, Strauss, and Schubert on their historic set of Stradivari instruments once owned by the great virtuoso Niccolò Paganini.



From CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: "Rarely has a string quartet made such an immediate impression on us as the Goldmund Quartet. Elegant joy bursts out of the first notes of their Haydn recording, and the ensemble's striking interpretations of Schubert and Shostakovich are captivating. The Goldmund Quartet plays with unusual refinement, a unified conviction, and a seemingly limitless character range. We are thrilled by their beautiful performance for CMNW, and we are sure our audiences will be, too!"

Learn more at https://cmnw.org/concerts-tickets/2020-21-season