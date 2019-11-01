Gallery Theater presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Once upon a time, in a faraway land, a young Prince lived in a shining castle... Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle (Beth Sobo Turk), a beautiful and intelligent young woman who is captured by the Beast (Lance Nuttman), who was long ago transformed by an enchantress, when she attempts to save her father's life. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. Step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and The Beast and join as Mrs. Potts (Melissa Thomas), Lumiere (Joseph Cannon), Cogsworth (Evan Tait), and Chip (Ethan Krigbaum & James Brewer) anxiously watch Belle and the Beast befriend one another and discover who could ever learn to love, a Beast.
Cast:
Belle............................Beth Sobo Turk
Beast............................Lance Nuttman
Gaston..................................Eli Jakob
LeFou............................Sammy Duffin
Maurice..................Kevin Hamler-Dupras
Lumiere..........................Joseph Cannon
Cogsworth.............................Evan Tait
Mrs. Potts......................Melissa Thomas
Chip.............Ethan Krigbaum & James Brewer
Babette............................Kelsey Jo Roesner
Madame de la Grande Bouche.....Tegan Johnson
Carpet...............................Kwynn Johnston
Silly Girl.................................Sam Koehler
Silly Girl...................................Kerry Grant
Silly Girl.................................Emma Poston
Monsieur D'Arque.....................Walter Haight
Ensemble:
Ashton Abeln, Rafael Alvarado, Dominique Bjorlin, Makenna Collins, Fate Dragoo-Williams, Brisen Haug, Nicole Holmes, Kaven Johnson, Kyan Johnson, Jennifer Justman, Isaac Koenig, Sofia Poston, Ginny Rake, Beth Randolph, Esteban Rivera, Mary Smalley, Robby Staats, Hannah Weisz, Karis Yuen
Beauty and the Beast runs Nov 22 - Dec 15 on the Main Stage (12 Performances)
a??SHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday, 7:30 PM • Sunday Matinee, 2:00 PM
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: $18 Adult, $15 Students & Seniors. Call 472-2227 for tickets or purchase online at www.gallerytheater.org
Recommended age 5+
No children under the age of five (including babes in arms) will be admitted. All persons entering the theater must pay for and sit in their own seat. No lap sitting.