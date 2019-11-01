Gallery Theater presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Once upon a time, in a faraway land, a young Prince lived in a shining castle... Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle (Beth Sobo Turk), a beautiful and intelligent young woman who is captured by the Beast (Lance Nuttman), who was long ago transformed by an enchantress, when she attempts to save her father's life. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. Step into the enchanted world of Disney's Beauty and The Beast and join as Mrs. Potts (Melissa Thomas), Lumiere (Joseph Cannon), Cogsworth (Evan Tait), and Chip (Ethan Krigbaum & James Brewer) anxiously watch Belle and the Beast befriend one another and discover who could ever learn to love, a Beast.

Cast:

Belle............................Beth Sobo Turk

Beast............................Lance Nuttman

Gaston..................................Eli Jakob

LeFou............................Sammy Duffin

Maurice..................Kevin Hamler-Dupras

Lumiere..........................Joseph Cannon

Cogsworth.............................Evan Tait

Mrs. Potts......................Melissa Thomas

Chip.............Ethan Krigbaum & James Brewer

Babette............................Kelsey Jo Roesner

Madame de la Grande Bouche.....Tegan Johnson

Carpet...............................Kwynn Johnston

Silly Girl.................................Sam Koehler

Silly Girl...................................Kerry Grant

Silly Girl.................................Emma Poston

Monsieur D'Arque.....................Walter Haight

Ensemble:

Ashton Abeln, Rafael Alvarado, Dominique Bjorlin, Makenna Collins, Fate Dragoo-Williams, Brisen Haug, Nicole Holmes, Kaven Johnson, Kyan Johnson, Jennifer Justman, Isaac Koenig, Sofia Poston, Ginny Rake, Beth Randolph, Esteban Rivera, Mary Smalley, Robby Staats, Hannah Weisz, Karis Yuen

Beauty and the Beast runs Nov 22 - Dec 15 on the Main Stage (12 Performances)

a??SHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday, 7:30 PM • Sunday Matinee, 2:00 PM

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: $18 Adult, $15 Students & Seniors. Call 472-2227 for tickets or purchase online at www.gallerytheater.org

Recommended age 5+

No children under the age of five (including babes in arms) will be admitted. All persons entering the theater must pay for and sit in their own seat. No lap sitting.



