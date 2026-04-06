FUNNY GIRL Will Be Presented by Lakewood Theatre Company This Month

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Lakewood Theatre Company will present FUNNY GIRL from April 24 through June 7 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The musical, featuring a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, will be directed by Dennis Corwin, with music direction by Cyndy Ramsey-Rier and choreography by Laura Hiszczynskyj.

The production will star Melissa Gale as Fanny Brice, tracing the performer’s rise from Brooklyn beginnings to stardom in the Ziegfeld Follies, alongside her relationship with Nick Arnstein, played by Nick Serrone. The musical includes songs such as “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “People,” and “I’m the Greatest Star.”

The cast will also include Margo Schembre, Ed Pierce, Riley Parham, Jody Allen, Hillary Chapman, Emily Smith, Melissa M. Standley, RJ Tofte, Tim Ward, Robert Altieri, Ali Bean, Alika Bright, Austin Stone, Sarah DeGrave, Corrine Michelle Maddox, Isaac Elmore, Lindy Hatcher, Jared Lingle, Liz O’Donnell, Amanda Marie Pred, Pippa Southard, Kate Potter, and Melody Wells-Benitez.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $52 for adults and $50 for seniors, with additional discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or online at lakewood-center.org.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., with additional performances on May 13 and May 27 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on May 23 at 2:00 p.m. Special “Wine or Whiskey on Wednesday” performances on May 13 and May 27 will offer discounted tickets for patrons aged 35 and under.