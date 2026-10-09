FLOYD COLLINS Concert Will Come to Puddletown Theatre Collective
The new artist-led theatre company will stage the production inside a historic downtown sanctuary with an ensemble cast.
Puddletown Theatre Collective, a new artist-led theater company, will present its inaugural production, a one-night-only immersive concert reading of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau’s Floyd Collins, on Sunday, October 18, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1126 SW Park Ave., Portland, Oregon. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested donation.
Set inside the church’s historic sanctuary, the presentation will feature a live chamber orchestra, atmospheric lighting, immersive cave projections and a company of professional Portland theater artists. Although billed as a concert reading, the production is designed as a theatrical experience combining music, performers, architecture and visual storytelling.
Floyd Collins tells the true story of a Kentucky cave explorer who became trapped underground in 1925, drawing national attention during his ordeal. Guettel’s score draws on Appalachian musical traditions, hymns and bluegrass, combining harmonic complexity with emotional storytelling.
Founded by actor and artistic director Chase Davidson, Puddletown Theatre Collective seeks to give artists greater creative agency while bringing ambitious, site-specific theater to unconventional spaces. The company’s inaugural production aims to showcase Portland’s theater community while advancing its commitment to making theatrical work accessible.
The performance is free to attend, with a suggested donation. Puddletown Theatre Collective is a fiscally sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Eligible contributions made through its Fractured Atlas sponsored-project donation channel are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
Floyd Collins will be presented for one night only on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 1126 SW Park Ave., Portland, OR 97205. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m.
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