FLOYD COLLINS Concert Will Come to Puddletown Theatre Collective

NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Puddletown Theatre Collective, a new artist-led theater company, will present its inaugural production, a one-night-only immersive concert reading of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau’s Floyd Collins, on Sunday, October 18, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1126 SW Park Ave., Portland, Oregon. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested donation.

Set inside the church’s historic sanctuary, the presentation will feature a live chamber orchestra, atmospheric lighting, immersive cave projections and a company of professional Portland theater artists. Although billed as a concert reading, the production is designed as a theatrical experience combining music, performers, architecture and visual storytelling.

Floyd Collins tells the true story of a Kentucky cave explorer who became trapped underground in 1925, drawing national attention during his ordeal. Guettel’s score draws on Appalachian musical traditions, hymns and bluegrass, combining harmonic complexity with emotional storytelling.

Founded by actor and artistic director Chase Davidson, Puddletown Theatre Collective seeks to give artists greater creative agency while bringing ambitious, site-specific theater to unconventional spaces. The company’s inaugural production aims to showcase Portland’s theater community while advancing its commitment to making theatrical work accessible.

The performance is free to attend, with a suggested donation. Puddletown Theatre Collective is a fiscally sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Eligible contributions made through its Fractured Atlas sponsored-project donation channel are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Floyd Collins will be presented for one night only on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 1126 SW Park Ave., Portland, OR 97205. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 15 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Oregon Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming