Don Quixote With a Modern Twist, QUIXOTE NUEVO, is Coming to Portland Center Stage

In its third and final stop on a captivating tour of the West Coast, Portland Center Stage will welcome this brilliant adaptation of the classic 17th century novel by Miguel Cervantes. Quixote Nuevo is written by playwright Octavio Solis. Author of over 20 plays, Solis is considered by many to be one of the most prominent Latino playwrights in America, and served as one of three cultural consultants, and as a voice actor, in Disney/Pixar’s acclaimed film, Coco. Quixote Nuevo, March 2 - 31, 2024, is sponsored by Brenda Ashworth & Donald F. Welch and Hilary Krane & Kelly Bulkeley, along with support from the Western States Arts Foundation (WESTAF) and the National Endowment for the Arts . Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC Affinity Night, a.k.a. The People’s Party, on Friday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Quixote Nuevo, unfolds as an enchanting exploration of self-discovery. Aging Cervantes professor Jose Quijano embarks on a whimsical escapade when faced with relocation to an assisted living facility. Riding his valiant tricycle steed, he transforms into Don Quixote, embarking on a fantastical quest through the Texas desert to reunite with his long-lost love. Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, Solis weaves a tapestry of vibrant Tejano music, puppetry, and exhilarating storytelling. Directed by Lisa Portes, this profound and humorous journey invites audiences to reflect on becoming the hero of their own story.

“It is a joy and an honor to bring Octavio Solis’s breathtaking voice to PCS!” says Artistic Director Marissa Wolf. “Love, longing, and mayhem light up the stage in Lisa Portes’ stunning theatricality; the puppets alone make me gasp and weep as we follow Quijano at the end of his life.”

The world of La Plancha, Texas will be brought to life by an incredible team of artists including Director Lisa Portes; Choreographer Marissa Herrera; Scenic Designer Efren Delgadillo, Jr.; Costume Designer Helen Q. Huang; Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago; Sound Designer David R. Molina; Music Director Jesse J. Sanchez; Assistant Director Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui; Stage Manager Shawna Voragen; Assistant Stage Manager Danny Rosales; and Production Assistant Steph Landtiser.



The cast of Quixote Nuevo includes entirely fresh faces to the PCS stage: Tony Sancho as Jose Quijano/Don Quixote (joining the cast in the Portland production only); Ernie González, Jr. as Manny Diaz/Sancho Panza; Raúl Cardona as Papa Calaca/Cardenio; Laura Crotte as Magdalena/Perla; Viviana Garza as Antonia/Inez; Maya Malan-Gonzalez as Dr. Campos/ Dulcinea; Lakin Valdez as Bruno/Young Quijano; Alicia Coca as Rosario/Juana; and Sol Castillo as Padre Perez.

“Brilliant … it's rare that you come across a new adaptation of a classic text that feels groundbreaking and new while still retaining the heart of the original.” –BroadwayWorld

For more information on the Portland Center Stage production this winter, please visit https://www.pcs.org/quixote-nuevo.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The story of Don Quixote comes alive with a modern twist! In the fictional town of La Plancha, Texas, a brilliant professor battling dementia imagines himself as Cervantes' titular hero. Enlisting his own Sancho, he embarks on a journey for his long-lost love — tilting at border patrol drones rather than windmills. Featuring vibrant, Spanish-infused music and language, this magical retelling spotlights Tejano culture and celebrates life, love, and the human spirit.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Through March 31, 2024 • Mezzanine • FREE

Meet Me At The Center celebrates Portland's diversity and the dynamic energy generated by an exchange of ideas and a shared experience. This two-part installation of mixed media collage uses images from nature to represent our city's residents and the ways that their lives intersect. Symbolizing our uniqueness as individuals along with our common humanity, this piece hopes to show that we can respect the beauty within each other while discovering the greater magnitude of beauty possible when we join in community.

Piano Bar with Courtney Freed and David Saffert

Tue, March 12, 2024 • 6-9 p.m. • FREE

Join us for this monthly event with local songstress Courtney Freed and Portland-based pianist David Saffert as they host a good old-fashioned PIANO BAR.

Art Exhibit: ¡Soy Yo! by Mika Martinez

March 6 - April 7, 2024 • FREE

¡Soy Yo! is a multimedia project, created by Mika Martinez, that examines and celebrates Latinx identity, featuring more than 50 portraits of the Hispanic/Latino community in Portland.

March First Thursday featuring Seffarine

Thu, Mar 7, 5 p.m. • FREE

Celebrate March First Thursday with a vibrant performance by Seffarine and their unique combination of Southern Spain and Morocco-influenced songs. There will also be art exhibits by Mika Martinez and Ronin Roc, partner tables by Pueblo Unido PDX and Portland Refugee Support Group, and complimentary select beer provided by Deschutes Brewery.

TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

When: March 2 - 31, 2024*

*Opening Night/Press Night: Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Preview Performances: March 2, 3, 6 & 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Will Performances: Sun, March 3 and Wed, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The People’s Party: BIPOC Affinity Night: Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: On the U.S. Bank Main Stage at The Armory, 128 NW Eleventh Ave, Portland, Oregon.

To Purchase Regular Tickets: Prices range from $25 to $93, and tickets may be purchased at 503-445-3700 or in-person from the box office. Prices vary by date and time and are subject to change.

Ticket Specials: Visit pcs.org/deals to view ticket specials, including Rush Tickets, Pay What You Will, Arts for All, Active Duty, Military Veteran, Student, Under 30, The Armory Card, Groups of 10+, and more.

Please Note: This production is recommended for ages 13 and up. It contains mature themes and language, strobe lights, and fog.

Accessibility: Learn about accessibility options at pcs.org/access.