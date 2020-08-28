Discogs Releases 2020 Mid-Year Report

Vinyl is up 34% with over 5.8 million sold In 6 months.

Discogs, the world's foremost Database, Marketplace, and Community for physical music, has shared the Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis & Database Highlights for 2020. The Discogs Marketplace Analysis emphasizes physical format sales across multiple genres, including the Best Selling, Most Collected, Most Wanted and Most Expensive Records throughout the first half of 2020. The Database Highlights surveys consumer music data only available via Discogs 400 million release submissions.

Growth in global physical sales in the Discogs Marketplace is up 29.69% to 4,288,270 orders over the prior year. Vinyl sales have once again crossed a landmark, up 33.72% from 2019 to an outstanding 5,814,855 records sold through the platform. CDs have also increased 31.03% year over year with 1,661,580 compact discs purchased. It seems the cassette craze of 2019 continues into 2020 with tapes sold at 137,806, a 30.52% increase. The Top Catalog Sales see Tame Impala's The Slow Rush prominently at #1 followed by The Strokes' The New Normal at #2.

