Colin O'Donoghue, HOCUS POCUS Stars Join FAN EXPO Portland

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The worlds of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, cosplay, and more collide as FAN EXPO Portland returns to the Oregon Convention Center, January 29-31, 2027. And for fans of 'Once Upon a Time' and 'Hocus Pocus,' Colin O'Donoghue, Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz are the first to join what will again be a top-flight celebrity guest list at the fifth annual pop culture celebration.

FAN EXPO Portland (@fanexpoportland) is the ultimate gathering of devotees of every fandom imaginable. Whether it's autographs, photo ops, shopping, programming panels, meetups, special events, community events, evening sessions, or just soaking in the environment of like-minded fans, the convention offers something for everyone, no matter what they love in the pop culture universe.

O'Donoghue starred as 'Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones' on the long-running ABC fantasy series 'Once Upon a Time,' from 2012-2018, which followed a breakout role headlining opposite Anthony Hopkins in the feature film 'The Rite' a year earlier. He has gone on to roles in 'Wizards' and 'The Right Stuff' and portrays 'Captain William Lounsbury' in this year's Kevin Coster and Morgan Freeman-produced Civil War period series 'The Gray House' on Prime Video.

Marsden, who has been a popular character actor in more than 200 films and series for nearly 40 years, voiced tritagonist 'Thackery Binx' in the 1993 Disney fantasy film 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Haku' in 'Spirited Away.' Perhaps his most recognizable live action role is that of 'Rich Halke' in the 90's TV series 'Step By Step,' and he's been the voice of such diverse characters 'Max Goof,' 'Young Clark Kent' and 'Peter Pan' and acted in hits like 'The Fairly OddParents,' 'Extreme Ghostbusters' and 'The Legend of Tarzan,' among many others.

Shaw had the key role of 'Allison Watts' in 'Hocus Pocus,' launching a career that has included more than 50 credits, including a spot opposite Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Peter Fonda in the 2007 film '3:10 to Yuma,' '40 Days and 40 Nights' and 'Eyes Wide Shut.' She stars in the current drama release 'Nickles.'

Katz portrayed protagonist 'Max Dennison' in 'Hocus Pocus,' after bursting on the scene as 'John Ross Ewing' in the evening serial 'Dallas' for nine seasons from 1983-1991. He headlined the NBC sci-fi series 'Eerie, Indiana' and later had a recurring role on 'The John Larroquette Show.'

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