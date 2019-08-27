City of Portland to Honor Oregon Children's Theatre Co.'s Outgoing Artistic Director Stan Foote

Mayor Ted Wheeler and the City of Portland will be honoring Oregon Children's Theatre Co.'s outgoing Artistic Director, Stan Foote, with a City Proclamation on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The date will be proclaimed as "Stan Foote Day" in the City of Portland.

Foote, who retired this year after a 28-year tenure with Oregon Children's Theatre (OCT), began working with OCT in 1991 and was named its first Artistic Director in 2001. He directed nearly 50 plays and shepherded the creation of 20 brand-new scripts based on beloved books for children and families. These adaptations include collaborations with award-winning children's authors such as Lois Lowry (The Giver) and Louis Sachar (Holes) and became a hallmark of OCT's rise to national prominence amongst its peers.

Originally hired to develop OCT's education programs, Foote is responsible for creating and shaping the company's acclaimed Acting Academy and Young Professionals Company, as well as programs that are delivered in schools and the community. Under his artistic direction, the company has grown to be the region's largest provider of performing arts experiences for young people.

Foote's innumerable contributions to Oregon Children's Theatre were recently recognized at OCT's annual evening gala on August 24, 2019, and a campaign to honor his legacy-the Stan Foote Youth Access Fund-was launched this spring.

On making his decision to retire, Foote stated, "It has been a joy and an honor to be the Artistic Director of OCT. I am grateful to the staff, board, patrons, artistic community, business partners, and my peers in the field of theatre for young audiences for embracing me, guiding me, and traveling on this creative journey with me. I am humbled by their trust and support and could not have done it without them. By the way, I see sunny beaches in my future. Salúd!"

The City Proclamation will take place promptly at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Portland City Hall; members of the community are invited and encouraged to attend.

About Oregon Children's Theatre

Since 1988, Oregon Children's Theatre has been creating extraordinary theater for young audiences. We bring great stories to life on stage, with productions distinguished by their professional polish and awe- inspiring staging. For many children, attending an OCT production is their first experience with professional performing arts.

Our work is grounded in the belief that theater and storytelling can educate, inspire, empower, and entertain in remarkable ways. Each season, we reach more than 125,000 children and families through: unforgettable theater productions that delight and inspire families and school groups; Acting Academy programs that teach the craft of theater while fostering life skills; and dynamic performances, classes, workshops, and residencies in schools and in the community that use theater and storytelling to teach and inspire.

OCT was created by Sondra Pearlman as the "Theatre for Young People" under the auspices of the Portland Civic Theatre in 1988. When Portland Civic Theatre closed its doors in 1990, Pearlman formed Oregon Children's Theatre with the goal of providing children their first exposure to theater and the performing arts through field trip performances. Since that start, we evolved by adding family performances and robust arts education programs.





