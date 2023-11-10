Chamber Music Northwest Presents Return of Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) presents the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet—just nominated again for “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance” for their album UNCOVERED: Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker—in their final concert as CMNW's 2023 Artists-in-Residence. They will be performing a Latin-inspired program at The Old Church Concert Hall on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Concert Description: Hailed by The New York Times as “invariably energetic and finely burnished…playing with earthy vigor,” the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet combines a serious commitment to diversity, education, and contemporary works with virtuosic playing “reminiscent of great quartets of the past such as the Guarneri and Budapest” (Richmond Times). In this concert, Catalyst concludes their year as CMNW Artists-in-Residence with an exciting evening of Latin-inspired works by Paquito D'Rivera, Astor Piazzolla, and Maurice Ravel, along with George Gershwin's gorgeous Lullaby.

Catalyst Quartet Residency: Over the course of the past year, Artists-in-Residence, Catalyst Quartet came to Portland in September, April, and July for school visits, performances, and coachings with young musicians at Portland Youth Philharmonic and Metropolitan Youth Symphony. Catalyst Quartet will be conducting their final Education and Community Engagement events during this visit. Planned events include a coaching with Portland State University students, and visits to BRAVO and two Hillsboro schools. They will also coach two PYP student ensembles (string quartet & quintet) on Friday, December 1 at 6 p. m. which are free and open to the public at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1395 Rosemont Rd., West Linn, OR 97068.



From CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: “It is exciting to witness how beloved Catalyst Quartet has become to Portland audiences and the youth they've worked with over the past year. Each of the quartet's musicians are impressive on their own, and shine boldly as an ensemble. Together, they develop inspirational programming and prioritize educational efforts at every turn. It has been our delight to welcome them as our Artists-in-Residence over the past year. We look forward to their bright future and are tremendously excited for this Latin-inspired concert at The Old Church!”

MUSICIANS

Catalyst Quartet

Karla Donehew Perez, violin

Abi Fayette, violin

Paul Laraia, viola

Karlos Rodriguez, cello



Concert Program

PAQUITO D'RIVERA Three Songs

But, Just a Minute?!

A Farewell Mambo

Wapango

Astor Piazzolla Angel Suite (arr. Catalyst Quartet)

George Gershwin Lullaby for String Quartet

Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F Major

CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST 2023/24 SEASON

SINGLE TICKETS

Range: $35-$67.50

Under 30: $20

Under 18: $10

Senior Rush: $30 (at the door)

Arts Industry Rush: $20 (at the door)

Arts for All: $5 (advance/at the door)

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Half Season Subscription Package (5 concerts): $162.50-$312.50

Under 30: $100

Under 18: $50

Flex Pass (5 concerts)

Prices same as a Half Season. Advance booking not required.



Beethoven Mini Festival (3 concerts): $97.50-$187.50

Under 30: $100

Under 18: $50

Subscription Packages

2023/24 Upcoming Season Highlights:

Germany's electrifying Goldmund Quartet make their maiden voyage to Portland (1/28)

The Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio embark on a grand mini festival of Beethoven's Complete Piano Trios (3/9, 3/14, 3/16)

April brings the latest music and dance collaboration Beautiful Everything with BodyVox, this time with the esteemed Imani Winds—presented in partnership with BodyVox (4/19-21)

Uber-creative composers/performers—Portland's artistic powerhouse Gabriel Kahane and Finland's ferociously innovative Pekka Kuusisto—premiere their collaboration on Kahane's multi-artist project, Council—presented in partnership with Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (5/4)

Upcoming 2023/24 Concert Details:

STRINGS

Germany's Dynamic Goldmund Quartet

Sunday, January 28 • 4:00 pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

Hailed as one of the most exciting young string quartets in the world, the Goldmund Quartet brought the virtual house down during the pandemic with their CMNW AT-HOME concert debut from Germany's Polling Abbey. Now, finally, they will be performing live in Portland! The Goldmund Quartet's exquisitely refined playing has made them the rising stars of the European chamber music scene. You can experience their power, grace, and precision in one of the only concerts of their second North American tour, performing masterworks by Haydn, Borodin, and Beethoven.

Concert Program

HAYDN String Quartet in D Minor, Op. 76, No. 2, “Quinten”

BORODIN Quartet No. 2 in D Major for Strings

BEETHOVEN String Quartet in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1, “Razumovsky”

PIANO + VIOLIN + CELLO

Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven's Complete Piano Trios

"Dawn of a New Age" | Saturday, March 9 • 7:30 pm

"Breaking Boundaries" | Thursday, March 14 • 7:30 pm

"Triumph & Transcendence" | Saturday, March 16 • 7:30 pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

Combine three of today's most luminary chamber musicians with ALL NINE of Beethoven's masterful Piano Trios, and there are sure to be fireworks! CMNW's Artistic Directors, pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim, have joined forces with cellist Paul Watkins of the Emerson Quartet to create a new powerhouse: the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. Together, these three thrilling musicians will take us on a week-long musical journey exploring the genius and virtuosity of some of Beethoven's greatest chamber works.

BEETHOVEN MINI FESTIVAL CONCERT PROGRAMS

Saturday, March 9 • 7:30 pm

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1 (1792)

I. Allegro

II. Adagio cantabile

III. Scherzo: Allegro assai

IV. Finale: Presto

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost” (1808)

I. Allegro vivace e con brio

II. Largo assai ed espressivo

III. Presto

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2 (1808)

I. Poco sostenuto - Allegro ma non troppo

II. Allegretto

III. Allegretto ma non troppo

IV. Finale: Allegro

Thursday, March 14 • 7:30 pm

BEETHOVEN Variations on an Original Theme in E-flat Major for Piano Trio, Op. 44 (1792)

I. Theme: Andante

II. Variazioni I-XVI

III. Coda: Andante - Presto

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 1, No. 3 (1795)

I. Allegro con brio

II. Andante cantabile con 5 variazioni

III. Minuetto: Quasi allegro

IV. Finale: Prestissimo

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2 (1795)

I. Adagio - Allegro vivace

II. Largo con espressione

III. Scherzo: Allegro

IV. Finale: Presto

Saturday, March 16 • 7:30 pm

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11 (1798)

I. Allegro con brio

II. Adagio

III. Tema: Pria ch'io l'impegno: Allegretto – Variazioni 1-9

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 121a, 10 Variations on Ich bin der Schneider Kakadu

(1803, rev. 1816)

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97, “Archduke” (1811)

I. Allegro moderato

II. Scherzo: Allegro

III. Andante cantabile ma però con moto

IV. Allegro moderato

WINDS + DANCE

Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything

Friday, April 19 • 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 20 • 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 20 • 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 21 • 4:00 pm

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

The dynamic Imani Winds return to collaborate with Portland's own BodyVox on our latest chamber music and dance creation! Beautiful Everything will be an extraordinary evening of inspiring music and innovative dance celebrating beauty, hope, optimism, and joy—something we all need more of after the many challenges of the past several years. Don't miss this sure-to-sell-out fusion of entertaining, moving music in motion at the glorious Patricia Reser Center for the Arts!



Co-presented with BodyVox.

PIANO + KEYS + GUITAR + ELECTRONICS + VOICE

Gabriel Kahane + Pekka Kuusisto: Council

Saturday, May 4 • 7:30 pm

Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

After nearly a decade of musical friendship, it seems only fitting that the cult American singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane and iconic Finnish musician Pekka Kuusisto have formalized their collaboration under the moniker Council. Now, they present an evening of intimate and sonically varied songs and chamber music, written during several writing retreats in Northern Karelia and Portland, Oregon.

With this new body of work, Kahane and Kuusisto attempt to locate the universal in the personal and vice versa: here are stories of individual and collective grief; of nostalgia, adolescence, and memory-play; of the joy, wonder, and perplexity of fatherhood in an era of global instability. As they explore and deepen their own friendship on stage, these two relentlessly searching artists offer a musical tapestry depicting the complexities of life in the 21st century.



The program is rounded out with music by, among others, J. S. Bach and Nico Muhly. Gabriel Kahane—piano, voice, electric & acoustic guitars, harmonium, loops. Pekka Kuusisto—violin, voice, harmonium, four-string electric guitar, loops, electronics

Initially named In the Garden of the Gift, this collaboration is now called Council.



Co-presented with Patricia Reser Center for the Arts.

Now in its 53rd season, Chamber Music Northwest serves more than 50,000 people annually in Oregon and SW Washington with exceptional chamber music through over 100 events annually, including our flagship Summer Festival, year-round concerts, community activities, educational programs, broadcasts, and innovative collaborations with other arts groups. CMNW is the only chamber music festival of its kind in the Northwest and one of the most diverse classical music experiences in the nation, virtually unparalleled in comparable communities.

Chamber Music Northwest's mission is to inspire our community through concerts and events celebrating the richness and diversity of chamber music, performed by artists of the highest caliber, presenting our community with exceptional opportunities for enjoyment, education, and reflection. Chamber Music Northwest is led by Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, and Executive Director Peter Bilotta.

Over the past five decades, Chamber Music Northwest has engaged an incredible range of musicians, composers, board members, staff, volunteers, and audiences from diverse backgrounds, heritages and lived experiences whose contributions have been a vital part of who we are today. CMNW exists to offer listeners and musicians musical encounters that inspire collective appreciation and joy. We will endeavor to use the power of our musical programming and educational programs to include myriad of cultures and perspectives, to embrace every generation, and magnify a broad variety of artistic voices. In actively doing this work to enrich our entire community, we make our stand against hate and discrimination, create opportunities that make meaningful and lasting change, and ensure a multitude of musical voices are elevated, heard, and celebrated.

Chamber Music Northwest embraces the artistry of each individual, and believes that unique cultural heritages and myriad of backgrounds are profound strengths to be celebrated, both in our musical family and in our community at large. We stand firmly against, will not tolerate, and condemn discrimination, bigotry, and violence directed at any persons, or groups of people, based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identification, country or nation of origin, physical or intellectual ability.

We value all members of our community and will actively work to dismantle systems of exclusion and discrimination. While we will stumble and fail, we will continually strive to embrace, promote, present, commission, engage, and perform the music of an infinite variety of voices of artists, cultures, heritages, traditions, histories, and imaginations to express the universal power to move the human heart and inspire connection through music. Though we will fall short, and will never do enough to right the wrongs of systemic racism and other forms institutionalized discrimination in our culture and art form, we commit ourselves to elevating the work of musicians and composers who are Asian, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, women, LGBTQIA, or of intersectional or other underrepresented identities, to match the emphasis placed on classical music's historically traditional artists.



Chamber Music Northwest is an international leader in celebrating chamber music's enduring relevance and diversity, with more than 100 commissions and premieres of new works as well as its Protégé Project, which cultivates the next generation of dynamic chamber music performers by supporting exceptional, early-career chamber musicians and composers in their professional development. In June 2022, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) launched the Young Artist Institute (YAI), an intensive education program for 16 talented string players from around the world, ages 14-18. The three-week YAI program includes a faculty of esteemed musicians and teachers. This groundbreaking program also includes a Collaborative Piano Fellowship for two international pianists.