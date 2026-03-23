CRETINS Will Premiere at Fertile Ground Festival in April

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Director L Stevens and Fertile Ground will present a reading of CRETINS, a play by George Corrin, at the High Water Mark. Pink Flamingos meets Deathrace 2000, the Cretins are a villainous, queer biker gang competing to commit the most heinous hit-and-runs. When the leader of the pack hits a losing streak, she must commit her most revolting crime yet or return to the life she fought like hell to escape.

“While watching exploitation and genre films from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, I noticed how often queer-coded villains were used to represent the countercultures that threatened traditional American values,” playwright George Corrin explained. “As American politics have taken us back to the 80s, I was left wondering what it would be like if these villains got to be protagonists; queer anti-heroes on a quest of vengeance to destroy everything straight culture holds dear—law, order, babies, and the American myth. Worshipping at the altar of sex and violence, the Cretins might not offer a better alternative, but they do offer a more truthful one.”

Performances are April 12, 2026 at 5pm and 8pm